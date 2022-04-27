Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: We are a family of meat lovers and this garlic and rosemary pork loin recipe definitely has a spot on our favorite flavor list.
I loved the fresh rosemary on top along with the hint of garlic. There was a perfect amount of garlic and rosemary embellished in the meat that I couldn’t get enough of. I loved how the seasoning set into the meat well before cooking so the flavors could be evenly dispersed.
One thing I despise about cooking is searing meat, and this step was a breeze. Not only did it take such little time, but it created a beautiful color on the meat. Aside from searing, I loved how we also threw it in the oven to top off the cooking and make sure the flavors were through the meat.
Great sides for this would be Brussels sprouts, potatoes, asparagus, corn, or really any vegetable. One way to cook the potatoes would be slicing them up into wedges and cooking them in the same pan as the meat so the juices can season the potatoes as well. This meal was so easy and definitely a 10/10.
Vanessa: With the price of meat skyrocketing these days, we’ve been trying to eat a variety of different meats in our home to keep grocery costs down.
There are so many ways to cook pork, but I find myself always going back to the same ones, which gets boring at times. If you are busy like we are, the slow cooker normally is your cooking vessel of choice. We switched it up and tried our hand at roasting it in the oven. As Kaitlyn mentioned, searing it prior to cooking gave it a gorgeous caramelized color.
If you’ve got a cast iron pan, this is the perfect meal to use it on, as cast iron is fantastic for searing. Because we rarely have a ton of time for meal prep during the week, I envision searing the meat, then popping it in the slow cooker to finish it off during the day (using the marinade in the slow cooker until it is time to slice the meat).
This is an easy option for folks with little time. We made a slight alteration with the ingredients and swapped out garlic cloves for garlic infused olive oil. It was amazing. You can also swap out your favorite fresh herbs or herb-infused olive oil to keep it new and exciting for your family.
GARLIC & ROSEMARY PORK LOIN
1/4 cup plus 2 tbsp. olive oil
8 garlic cloves, pressed
1/2 cup rosemary, leaves only, coarsely chopped
2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
2 pounds pork loin
In a small bowl, stir 1/4 cup of the olive oil with the garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper. Rub the mixture all over the pork. Transfer the pork and marinade to a gallon freezer bag and refrigerate overnight.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Let the pork stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Brush off as much of the marinade as possible. In a large oven-proof skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil until shimmering. Add the pork to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat until browned all over, about 5 minutes.
Transfer the skillet to the oven and roast for 40-45 minutes, until golden and a thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 135 degrees. Transfer the roast to a carving board and let rest for 15 minutes before slicing and serving.