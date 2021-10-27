Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I think everyone can agree that at one point or another we’re all tasked with making a side dish for an occasion.
While there are other dishes out there to make for those occasions, what’s easier than a salad? You can add whatever toppings you want on top, you can switch up the dressing, you can add or take away toppings, the possibilities are endless.
Salads can be considered a main dish or a side, depending how you dress them. You can add chicken, bacon, tomatoes, onions, peppers, croutons, cucumbers, mushrooms, anything you want.
Not to mention how time effective it is. You can whip up a salad in 2 minutes if you put your mind to it. Salads are the way to go, they’re yummy and healthy.
Vanessa: After a run of heavy comfort foods in our home, it was time to reintroduce greens, fruits, and veggies to our diet.
I love a good salad, but I always seem to need clear direction and a recipe to follow to make sure that all of the ingredients are going to click together. I really liked that this ingredient list included foods that we rarely use, like the hard boiled eggs and the avocados.
If I’m really being honest, I had been shying away from making a chicken salad because we’d been too busy to cook the chicken. However, it never occurred to me that many grocery stores have completely eliminated that step with their delicious, cooked rotisserie chickens.
For folks on the go, this is an amazing alternative that not only is super convenient, but the chicken is cooked to perfection, and easy to shred for use, not to mention being relatively cost-effective. I would say that the most time consuming parts of this salad would be the bacon and hard boiled eggs. We chose to bake the bacon at 400 degrees for about 30 minutes. You can shorten this time with an alternative cooking method, either on the stovetop or even in an air fryer. If your family is more disciplined than ours, you can cook it in advance, without eating it all immediately.
I used to struggle with cooking hard boiled eggs, because I never had a fool-proof way to make sure they were neither over or under cooked. Since then, I’ve been steaming the eggs, and they are perfectly cooked every time. Fill a skillet with about 1 inch of water. Cook at medium heat until the water is boiling. Top with a steamer, add the eggs and cover. Cook for 17 minutes. Remove the steamer from the skillet and submerge in a cold water bath.
This method results in eggs that are not only cooked perfectly, but peel easily every time. Depending on the preferences of who will be eating this salad, you can opt to either mix all of the ingredients together or put them in rows in a bowl or on a serving platter. Rows make it easier for picky eaters to avoid the ingredients that they don’t like. Get creative with the presentation and enjoy the satisfaction of eating healthy.
CHICKEN COBB SALAD
1 1/2 lbs. cooked chicken breasts, chopped
12 cups romaine lettuce, chopped
2 avocados, peeled and chopped
3 plum tomatoes, chopped
1 cup carrots, sliced or chopped
1 medium bell pepper, chopped
3 hard boiled eggs, sliced
6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
1 1/2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded
Salad dressing