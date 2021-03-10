This salmon and quinoa bowl with green beans is a meal that keeps on giving.
Pack up any leftovers for lunch the next day, or make the entire recipe ahead and pack it into individual serving containers for ready-to-go meals.
Greek Salmon Bowl
1 pound salmon fillet
1/2 tsp. salt, divided
1/4 tsp. ground pepper
8 ounces string beans (green, yellow, or a mix), trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
1 3/4 cups water
3/4 cup quinoa (red, white, or tricolored), rinsed
3 tbsp. lemon juice
2 tbsp. olive oil
1 clove garlic, minced
2 tsp. chopped fresh oregano, plus more for garnish, or 1/2 tsp. dried
1 medium tomato, seeded and chopped
1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese
1/4 cup pitted Kalamata olives, halved or sliced
Preheat oven to 400. Line a large baking sheet with foil. Place salmon on the prepared baking sheet and sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper. Bake until the salmon is no longer opaque in the center and flakes easily with a fork, 20 to 25 minutes. Let rest for 5 minutes, then flake the salmon into bite-size pieces (discard the skin).
Meanwhile, bring 1 inch of water to a boil in a medium saucepan fitted with a steamer basket. Add beans; cover and cook until tender-crisp, about 5 minutes. Rinse the beans under cold water, drain well, and set aside. Combine water, quinoa, and 1/8 teaspoon salt in the saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until the quinoa is tender and most of the liquid has been absorbed, 15 to 20 minutes. Fluff with a fork.
Whisk lemon juice, oil, garlic, oregano and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl.
To serve, divide the quinoa among 4 bowls. Arrange the salmon, beans, tomato, feta and olives over the quinoa. Drizzle with the dressing and garnish with more fresh oregano, if desired.