Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Lasagna has to be one of my all-time favorite foods to eat. However, we don’t get it very often because the prep is so difficult, but this recipe changed our lives forever.
Not only was the prep incredibly easy, but it tasted exactly like lasagna without all the hassle of the steps throughout the recipe.
Since there is no dealing with hot noodles that can burn and be difficult to handle, this recipe is perfect for kids to help make because it is mainly just mixing, spreading and layering.
This recipe not only tasted exactly like lasagna, but the best part is the ease of serving and eating. Slicing up and dishing out the raviolis provide an almost perfect bite so you don’t have to worry about the mess of cutting the lasagna noodles and sauce and cheese spilling all over the place.
I really could not have been happier with this recipe. It was easy, fast and more importantly, a delicious meal that everyone enjoyed.
Vanessa: I don’t know why we never think to use ravioli instead of lasagna noodles for this favorite dish. The convenience cannot be beat.
This ravioli lasagna is a fantastic one to prepare ahead for busy school nights to cut down on time. Assemble it, cover, and keep it in the fridge until ready to bake.
There are some options to keep preparation to a minimum as well. The recipe originally called for frozen spinach, but from my dealings in the past, this is often messy and time consuming. We opted for a bag of fresh spinach that we could split between two recipes so as to not have any left over and be at risk of being wasted.
This was incredibly easy to layer and didn’t create an unwelcome mess. We opted for pre-shredded cheese for the sake of time, but you could grate your own for freshness and better melting.
To cut down on cooking time, you could opt for refrigerated ravioli instead of frozen. We ended up adding a bit extra of the ravioli and sauce. We always have spare on hand of these items, and prefer for the ingredients to fit well in the pan, rather than potentially looking off or short.
This recipe allows grace and wiggle room to add your favorite ingredients to personalize. Serve with a side of garlic knots, crusty bread, or a crispy salad to treat your family or friends to a restaurant-quality meal at just a fraction of the cost and very little effort.
The leftovers (if there are any) will make a great lunch to pack for work or school and they will be easy to portion out.
RAVIOLI LASAGNA
1 jar (32 fl. oz.) pasta sauce
1 can (15.5 oz.) petite diced tomatoes, undrained
2 tsp. Italian seasoning
36 oz. frozen cheese ravioli
1 package (16 oz.) frozen spinach, thawed and firmly squeezed dry (or fresh)
16 oz. mozzarella cheese,coarsely grated
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
To make the sauce, combine the pasta sauce, diced tomatoes, and Italian seasoning in a large microwave-safe bowl. Microwave, covered, for 5 minutes, stirring halfway through.
Spoon a third of the sauce into the bottom of a 9 by 13 inch pan. Place a third of the ravioli over the sauce in a single layer. Crumble half of the spinach over the raviolis. Top the spinach with a third of the cheese. Repeat.
Place the final layer of raviolis over the top of the cheese. Spread the remaining sauce over the ravioli and top with the remaining cheese. Bake, uncovered, for 45 minutes.