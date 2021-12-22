shortribs1222

This dish is wonderful any time of year.

EatingWell.com (TNS)

Now here’s a healthy beef short ribs slow-cooker recipe you can serve to company. Serve with mashed celeriac or mashed potatoes and steamed green beans.

SLOW-COOKER BALSAMIC SHORT RIBS

6 bone-in beef short ribs (about 3 1/4 pounds)

3/4 tsp. salt, divided

1/2 tsp. ground pepper

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 medium onion, sliced

2 tbsp. tomato paste

2 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tsp. chopped fresh thyme

1 cup balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup low-sodium beef broth

2 tbsp. cornstarch

1/4 cup water

Chopped fresh parsley (optional)

Sprinkle ribs with 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ribs and cook until browned on all sides, about 5 minutes total. Transfer to a 6-quart or larger slow cooker.

Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and the onion to the pan; cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in tomato paste, garlic and thyme; cook, stirring, for 1 minute.

Add vinegar and cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the liquid is mostly reduced, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to the slow cooker and add broth. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours.

Transfer the ribs to a serving platter. Transfer the liquid to a medium saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Whisk cornstarch and water in a small bowl and add to the boiling liquid. Cook, whisking, until thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Serve the ribs with the gravy and sprinkled with parsley, if desired.

