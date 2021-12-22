EatingWell.com (TNS)
Now here’s a healthy beef short ribs slow-cooker recipe you can serve to company. Serve with mashed celeriac or mashed potatoes and steamed green beans.
SLOW-COOKER BALSAMIC SHORT RIBS
6 bone-in beef short ribs (about 3 1/4 pounds)
3/4 tsp. salt, divided
1/2 tsp. ground pepper
2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1 medium onion, sliced
2 tbsp. tomato paste
2 cloves garlic, chopped
1 tsp. chopped fresh thyme
1 cup balsamic vinegar
1/2 cup low-sodium beef broth
2 tbsp. cornstarch
1/4 cup water
Chopped fresh parsley (optional)
Sprinkle ribs with 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the ribs and cook until browned on all sides, about 5 minutes total. Transfer to a 6-quart or larger slow cooker.
Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and the onion to the pan; cook, stirring occasionally, until starting to brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in tomato paste, garlic and thyme; cook, stirring, for 1 minute.
Add vinegar and cook, scraping up any browned bits, until the liquid is mostly reduced, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to the slow cooker and add broth. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours.
Transfer the ribs to a serving platter. Transfer the liquid to a medium saucepan and bring to a boil over high heat. Whisk cornstarch and water in a small bowl and add to the boiling liquid. Cook, whisking, until thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Serve the ribs with the gravy and sprinkled with parsley, if desired.