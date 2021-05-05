Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: There’s no doubt about it, this meal is delicious.
Quesadillas are one of my favorite foods and this recipe did them justice. We normally make quesadillas with chicken (and without beans), and I love it like that.
But this variation was a new twist for our family. If you’re looking for a healthier alternative from the beef, you can improvise for chicken and it will still be delicious.
This recipe is perfect for kids to help make with assembling and adding toppings so they can be involved as well. It was overall a very simple recipe to make with very minimal effort or attention. Words can’t describe how much I love this meal and I absolutely cannot wait to eat it again.
Vanessa: I was intrigued when I found this recipe for sheet pan beef quesadillas. We have never had them any other way than the traditional quesadillas or chicken quesadillas that you are probably accustomed to.
The idea of beef in this recipe was totally new to us, as was the presentation/cooking method. What I liked about this recipe, as a busy mom on the go, is that it offers some flexibility in the preparation.
After cooking up the filling, one could easily turn this into a freezer meal to lessen the load on busy nights. If this sounds like you, place the beef/beans/onion/pepper mixture in a freezer bag, then add a smaller bag with the grated cheese into the larger one. (I normally end up using two-gallon freezer bags — one for the ingredients, and the other to hold the ingredient bag and the cheese bag so it doesn’t touch the other ingredients.
Thaw it out the day before, put it in a microwave-safe dish and warm it up a bit, then proceed as the rest of the recipe instructs.
We were a little confused about how many tortilla shells to use, and ended up only needing 7 to make sure that the filling was completely covered on the bottom as well as the top. If you are using shells that are big enough to accomplish this without adding the eighth, save some carbs and skip it.
This is going to be a great fall-back recipe for days when we are busy, or an easy packable lunch. I like that we can have the toppings already prepped or on hand for a stress-free mealtime experience.
Some of our favorites to have on hand are salsa, sour cream and guacamole, but you could also chop up some extra tomatoes for garnish. If you’ve got other ingredients that would be tasty in the filling, personalize it! You can’t go wrong.
SHEET PAN BEEF QUESADILLAS
1 pound ground beef
1 onion, diced
1 bell pepper, diced
15-oz. can of black beans, drained and rinsed
1 packet taco seasoning
1 cup salsa
8 large flour tortillas
2 cups Mexican or cheddar cheese, shredded
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Brown ground beef, onion and bell pepper until beef is no longer pink. Drain, then add in the beans, taco seasoning and salsa. Simmer for about 5 minutes.
Lightly spray a baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray. Place 6 tortillas around the edges of the pan so that half of each tortilla hangs off the pan, and the edges are completely covered. Place a seventh tortilla in the center of the pan so that the baking sheet is completely covered by tortillas.
Top tortillas with the ground beef mixture and sprinkle with cheese. Make sure that the meat and cheese go all the way to the edges of the pan.
Place the eighth tortilla in the center of the pan, on top of the meat and cheese filling. Then fold each tortilla into the center, completely covering all of the meat and cheese filling. Spray the top of the tortillas with non-stick cooking spray.
Place a second baking sheet on top of the quesadilla to help it hold its shape while baking.
Cook for 20 minutes, then remove the top baking sheet and continue to cook for another 10-15 minutes, or until the top is golden and crispy.
Slice into pieces and serve with your favorite quesadilla toppings.