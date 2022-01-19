Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I have made it very obvious that I am a huge fruit lover. However, I’ve made it even more obvious how much I love sweets and desserts.
While I’m more of a waffle person, these pancakes are delicious. While it was pretty easy to do and quick to pull together, it was a little pain to get all the ingredients out because there were so many.
I thought it was a little strange there was applesauce in the pancakes, but it worked. It would also be delicious to add in pecans or almonds and cinnamon in them to switch it up a bit. You could really use anything in them like bananas, brown sugar, or even just a plain pancake topped with other toppings like Nutella or peanut butter.
Pancakes are the perfect breakfast and that’s exactly what we’re going to have.
Vanessa: I’m always on the lookout for ways to easily prepare food in bulk for our family. I’ve been trying to have different breakfast options on hand that can easily be heated up, or grabbed for on the go.
I will admit, this sheet pan pancake recipe does call for multiple ingredients, some of which you may not readily keep on hand. However, you could try this with a regular pancake mix to see how it works out. That would allow you the flexibility to use different sized pans. Make sure that the pan has about a one-inch edge around the side. Fill it almost all the way to the top with the batter, or for a thinner (less cake-like) pancake, fill halfway. (Make sure to adjust the cooking time.) I like the thicker option, because it makes the batch go further without baking multiple times.
We utilized two sheet pan-sized vessels for this dish, a metal sheet pan and a stoneware bar pan. Both worked beautifully. The stoneware took a little longer to cook, but that could also be due to some recent uneven heating issues in our oven. We used a cake tester to make sure it was cooked through.
Customize the toppings, or let the kids help and get creative. We used blueberries, strawberries, and chocolate chips, but like Kaitlyn mentioned, there are so many other options. Serve with a drizzle of syrup, chocolate, caramel, powdered sugar, or even just a dollop of whipped topping.
We sliced both pancakes and transferred them into a freezer bag for easy storing. You could also pre-package them into plastic containers and add some additional fruits and/or nuts so the morning routine goes even more smoothly. Any portions that may not be eaten in the next day can be frozen for a simple reheat in the microwave. Enjoy!
SHEET PAN PANCAKES
3 cups flour
1 1/2 tbsp. baking powder
1 tsp. salt
3 large eggs, lightly beaten
2 1/2 cups milk
1/2 cup applesauce
1/4 cup maple syrup
2 tsp. vanilla extract
Sliced berries or toppings of choice
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Spritz a 13 by 18 inch baking sheet with oil.
In a medium mixing bowl, combine flour, salt and baking powder.
In a separate bowl, add the eggs, milk, applesauce, maple syrup and vanilla extract. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, then stir until well combined. Be careful not to over mix.
Pour the batter onto the baking sheet, and spread evenly. Tap the bottom of the baking sheet a few times to allow air bubbles to escape. Place sliced fruit or other toppings on the top. Bake for about 15 minutes, or until the batter is golden brown. Let it cool slightly for a few minutes, then slice and serve.