Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Thanksgiving has to be one of my favorite holidays, but what really makes it special are all the pies that are involved.
Making a pie is a lot of work; it’s not guaranteed that it’ll all get eaten that day, and who wants a bunch of leftovers? This recipe ensures you have all the classic Thanksgiving pies, without making four full pies that may not all get eaten.
This is a great way of making sure everyone has the pie that they want to enjoy, so no one would complain. Even if you find some leftover pie, making the pies like this also saves a bunch of space in the fridge so you don’t have four separate pies around. The great thing about pies, especially for holidays, is making them the night before.
We decided to make the pies on Wednesday night so we wouldn’t have to worry about more clutter in our kitchen on Thanksgiving morning. We made this recipe a few years ago and after making it again this year, we’re definitely going to continue making it in the years to come.
Vanessa: Holiday season is officially upon us, and that means all of the pies. The best feature about this pie is that it showcases most people’s favorites all in one pan.
I like that guests can choose one or more flavors without feeling like it’s necessary to take a wedge of pie, serving from the rectangle is easier too.
If one of these flavors doesn’t suit for whatever reason, get creative with other fillings. We’ve made this pie before and learned that it’s important to build up dividers with the pie dough between each quadrant so the flavors don’t mix. This isn’t mentioned in the directions, so if it’s as important to you as it is to us, factor in a little extra dough.
We also hit a little snag with the pie dough and had to improvise. We didn’t have a fourth pie crust, so we rolled out crescent rolls to make up the difference. Nobody was able to tell the difference. We did cheat a little bit and used cans of apple and cherry pie filling. It’s not the same as using real fruits, but it cut the prep time and the cost down.
If the filling looks too high for the pan, consider putting a pan on the rack below to catch the overflow. Serve with whipped topping or warm with ice cream. Keep this recipe on hand to pull out throughout the year for any gathering that you may have.
FOUR-FLAVOR SHEET PAN PIE
Crusts:
Two 14.1-ounce boxes refrigerated rolled pie crust (4 crusts total)
All-purpose flour, for dusting
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1/4 cup turbinado sugar
Apple Pie:
2 pounds mixed apples (such as Granny Smith, Gala and McIntosh), peeled, cored and sliced 1/4-inch thick
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 tbsp. fresh lemon juice
4 tbsp. unsalted butter
2 tsp. all-purpose flour
3/4 tsp. ground cinnamon
Kosher salt
Sour Cherry Pie:
2 cups drained jarred sour cherries, plus 3/4 cup juice from the jar
2 tbsp. cornstarch
1/4 cup granulated sugar
Pumpkin Pie:
1 1/3 cups canned pure pumpkin puree
2/3 cup evaporated milk
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
1 large egg
Pecan Pie:
1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
1/2 cup light corn syrup
4 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
2 large eggs
Kosher salt
3/4 cup roasted pecan halves
For the crusts: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Unroll 3 of the pie crusts on a lightly floured work surface. Stack them on top of each other. Roll out the thick, layered dough to a 15-by-21-inch rectangle. Press into a rimmed baking sheet so that the crust comes up the sides and hangs over slightly. This will be the bottom crust. Chill until ready to use, at least 30 minutes.
Use the remaining crust for the top of the pie. Unroll it on a lightly floured work surface and roll it to a 14-by-18-inch rectangle. Cut the dough in half so you have two 7-by-9-inch pieces. One half will be the top crust for the apple portion of the pie. Cut the other half into 1-inch diagonal strips to use for the lattice on the cherry pie. Place the rectangle and strips on a parchment-lined baking sheet and chill until ready to use.
For the apple pie: Toss the apples in a medium bowl with the sugar and lemon juice. Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat, add the apples and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in the flour, cinnamon and a pinch of salt and cook until thickened, about 1 minute more. Cool completely.
For the sour cherry pie: Place the cherries in a medium bowl. Whisk 1/4 cup cherry juice with the cornstarch in a small saucepan until completely smooth. Add the remaining cherry juice and sugar and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Cook, whisking constantly, until thick and glossy, about 30 seconds. Pour the sauce over the cherries and gently fold to combine. Cool completely.
For the pumpkin pie: Whisk together the pumpkin, evaporated milk, sugar, pumpkin pie spice and the egg and in a medium bowl until smooth. Set aside.
For the pecan pie: Whisk together the brown sugar, corn syrup, butter, vanilla, eggs and a pinch of salt in a medium bowl until smooth. Fold in the pecans and set aside.
Once all fillings are made, begin assembling the pie. Remove both baking sheets with dough from the refrigerator.
Visualize that the sheet pan is divided in half lengthwise and then crosswise so you have 4 equal quadrants. Each quadrant will hold a different pie filling. Prick the bottom crust all over with a fork.
Add the pie fillings in this order: Add the apple pie filling to the upper left quadrant of the crust; spread it to cover a 7-by-9-inch rectangle. Moving counter clockwise, pour the pumpkin filling right under the apple pie filling and spread it the same size as the apple filling. Spread out the cherry filling next to the pumpkin filling. Fill the top right empty space with the pecan filling.
Cover the apple pie quadrant with the reserved rectangle of dough. Lay the pie strips out diagonally over the cherry pie quadrant. Press any remaining strips of dough around the edge of the pie to thicken the rim. Crimp the edge of the pie, making sure to incorporate and crimp together the dough from the apple quadrant. Brush the edges and the dough on top of the pie with egg and sprinkle with turbinado sugar. Cut decorative slits in the apple pie crust.
Bake until all pies are set and the crust on the apple pie and cherry pie is golden brown and crisp, 55 minutes to 1 hour 5 minutes.