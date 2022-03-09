Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I’ve never tried shepherd’s pie before making this recipe, and I can certainly say I’m impressed. It was a bit more time consuming than our regular meals, but it was totally worth it.
I’m usually not a fan of onions but I absolutely loved them in this recipe. I actually looked forward to eating them. I’m not going to lie, when I saw how big the onion was sliced, I was scared and was going to pick them out. I was so wrong.
The corn added the perfect amount of sweetness to the recipe, which evened out all the flavors. I’m a huge texture person and every texture in this dish was perfect.
The potatoes were cooked fully through, yet still creamy and tender, which enriched the vegetables and the beef. The first thing I said after eating this was “we need to have this more often.” When I love a recipe, I love it and can’t get enough, which is exactly how I feel about this recipe. I’m probably going to eat all of the leftovers.
Vanessa: In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, we wanted to share an Irish dish that wasn’t corned beef and cabbage. You may not know this, but shepherd’s pie dates back to the late 1700s in Ireland. It came about as housewives sought a way to use up leftovers, utilizing the meat, vegetables and potatoes in a new way so that their families would eat them.
There are variations with beef and lamb, and can be tailored to suit the vegetables on hand. The beef version is also (or more commonly) known as cottage pie.
My favorite part about this recipe is how flexible it can be. We ended up substituting some ingredients and leaving some out, based on what was on hand, and what was available at the grocery store. (Flexibility is key these days with so many shortages.)
I’ll note some of the ways that we strayed from the recipe.
I don’t peel potatoes. Ever. We diced these and cooked them in the pressure cooker in less than 30 minutes from start to finish. This was the perfect time for us to get the rest of the recipe around without dealing with water boiling over and creating a huge mess. Cooking potatoes like this is perfect every time.
We skipped the celery and had to ad lib with what vegetables we had in the freezer — corn and peas. That’s the beauty of using leftovers or simply what you have on hand. Use what your family normally likes.
We got side-tracked and didn’t broil at the end of the cooking. It was still delicious.
What would we change about this recipe? Nothing. It’s delicious as is. Unless, of course, you mix cheese into the mashed potatoes. But to keep it on the healthier side, use some self control and save the cheese for another day. If you’re like me, you’ll find that it’s easy to get carried away when cheese is involved.
SHEPHERD’S PIE
Potatoes:
1-1/2 lbs. Yukon Gold potatoes (peeled, diced)
3/4 cup fat free chicken broth
2 tbsp. reduced fat sour cream
Salt and pepper
Filling:
1 lb. 95% lean ground beef
1 tsp. oil
1 medium onion (diced)
1 celery stalk (chopped)
2 cloves garlic (diced)
10 oz. frozen mixed vegetables (carrots, corn, peas, green beans, baby lima beans)
2 tbsp. flour (or use gluten-free flour)
1 cup fat free beef or chicken broth
2 tsp. tomato paste
1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
1 tsp. freshly chopped rosemary leaves
1 tsp. freshly chopped thyme leaves
Salt and pepper
Boil potatoes in a medium pot of salted water until cooked and soft.
Drain and mash with chicken broth, sour cream, 1/2 tsp. salt and pepper, set aside.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
In a skillet, brown meat over medium high heat, crumbling the meat as it cooks. Season with 1/2 tsp. salt and pepper to taste.
When cooked, set aside on a plate.
Add the oil, onion, garlic and celery and sauté on medium heat about 6 to 8 minutes, until the vegetables are tender.
Add the flour, frozen vegetables, beef broth, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, rosemary, thyme, cooked meat and mix well. Simmer on low about 8 to 10 minutes.
Spread the meat on the bottom of casserole or 9-by-13 inch dish. Top with mashed potatoes.
Bake 20 to 25 minutes, then place under the broiler 1 to 2 minutes until the potatoes turn golden.
Remove from oven and let it cool 5 minutes before serving.