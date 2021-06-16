Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I love this beef and broccoli recipe. It’s super easy and fast to make, not to mention it is delicious.
It is a healthier alternative to cheesesteaks, and honestly it’s better too. I love how it has different textures and flavors. A recipe can really sell me if it has a variety of textures like the smooth sauce with the crunchy broccoli.
It’s a super filling dish, although it doesn’t last long in our house. We’ve made this recipe a few times before and I can guarantee this won’t be the last time. I like how it involves a vegetable with a meat and makes it a sweeter dish because I’m not a huge fan of salty dishes all the time.
It’s a good change from having burgers or chicken to switch up our eating palates now and then. Needless to say, this recipe is definitely one of my favorites and I can’t wait to make it again.
Vanessa: Recipes that are versatile to fit our schedule and taste preferences are a must in our home. This beef and broccoli recipe can take on some different forms with just a few tweaks. Serve it as is with just the beef and broccoli for a very easy dish or serve it alongside some rice, noodles or a baked potato for a meal that will stretch further.
There will be some liquid left that will mix beautifully with any of those starches. You can also keep the beef and broccoli separate rather than mixing them completely together for a twist on the cheesesteak. Drizzle some of the pan sauces over some of the steak on a crusty roll (or on the side for dipping) and you’ll have everyone going back for seconds.
Because we are a texture-loving family, I might add a sliced red onion and some sugar snap peas or a red bell pepper for a few minutes before adding the garlic in step 2. Of course, then it won’t be just a beef and broccoli meal, but that won’t make it any less enjoyable. Personalize away and consider doubling the recipe if your family enjoys it as much as mine does.
SKILLET BEEF AND BROCCOLI
2 tbsp. vegetable oil
1 pound flank steak or shaved steak
3 cloves garlic, pressed
2 tbsp. sesame oil
1/3 cup low sodium soy sauce
1/4 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup honey
1 cup beef broth
4 cups broccoli florets
2 tbsp. cornstarch
2 tbsp. water
Sesame seeds for garnish
Add 1 tablespoon oil to a skillet and heat over medium-high heat. Sear the steak until cooked all the way through. Remove from the pan.
Add 1 tablespoon oil, then add the garlic to the pan. Saute until fragrant.
Add the sesame oil, soy sauce, brown sugar, honey and beef broth. Stir until combined.
Add the broccoli to the skillet.
In a separate bowl, combine the cornstarch and water. Add to the skillet. Bring to a boil until the sauce has thickened.
Add the beef to the skillet, mix and serve with sesame seeds, if desired.