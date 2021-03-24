Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Ravioli is one of my favorite nostalgic meals and this recipe made them deliciously and beautifully.
Overall, this meal was incredibly fast and easy to make, considering it only took a few minutes for each step.
This dish looks so professional, for a fraction of the price of what you would get at a restaurant. This meal is perfect for families who are always on-the-go, but want to avoid fast food or are trying to save money.
I love how the recipe included some pops of color with the tomato and spinach to add a few healthy elements to the dish. You could easily spice it up a bit with different spices like fresh basil or an Italian seasoning along with different types of cheeses on top.
All together, I loved making, but more importantly eating, this recipe and I can’t wait to recreate it soon.
Vanessa: With spring sports season underway, I’ve been on the hunt for recipes that make mealtime more effortless on those busy nights that include practice or a game.
I don’t like to sacrifice quality for the sake of time, so this skillet ravioli is a perfect fit. Start to finish, this recipe only takes about 20 minutes, with very few special ingredients.
It’s a great one to have as a backup for nights that you are running late, as there is no thawing needed. If you don’t have spinach on hand, you can easily skip it without affecting the flavors.
If you’d like to change up the overall flavor, opt for a different kind of canned, diced tomatoes. One of the ingredients that folks may not keep on hand routinely is the heavy whipping cream, but it can be easily made by combining items that may be on hand.
Some combinations or ingredients that can be used are milk and butter, milk and cornstarch, half and half and butter, milk and greek yogurt, or evaporated milk or cream cheese. With a little research (and perhaps creativity), you can avoid an unnecessary trip to the store and use what may already be hiding in your fridge or pantry.
Additionally, this is a dish that is extremely easy for older kids to make.
In our home, we’ve often been in the position that one teenager has been home first, and has been able to lighten the meal prep load by either starting dinner or by completely making it for our family.
It helps instill responsibility, skill and pride in the finished product. It has been found that kids who help with cooking are more apt to be less picky eaters, and to try new things.
With a college student in our home, I find this important as we prepare to send him into the world to cook for himself and his future family. It’s reassuring to know that once he moves out that his only cooking skill won’t be ramen noodles.
Skillet Ravioli
1/2 tbsp. oil
5 oz. mozzarella cheese, shredded
3 garlic cloves, pressed
2 (14.5 oz each) cans diced tomatoes with onions, undrained
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. black pepper
24 oz. small frozen cheese ravioli
1/3 cup heavy whipping cream
4 cups fresh baby spinach
Heat the oil in a skillet over medium-high heat for 1-3 minutes. Add the garlic to the skillet.
Cook and stir for 15-20 seconds, or until the garlic is fragrant.
Add the tomatoes, salt, and pepper to the skillet. Cook for 1-2 minutes, or until the sauce is simmering.
Add the ravioli and stir to coat. Cook, uncovered, for 4-5 minutes, or until the ravioli is tender.
Stir the cream into the skillet.
Cook uncovered for 1-2 minutes, or until simmering. Sprinkle the spinach over the ravioli and cook, covered, for 2-3 minutes, or until the spinach starts to wilt.
Remove the skillet from the heat and top with the mozzarella cheese.
Cover the skillet and let it stand for 1-2 minutes until the cheese melts.