EatingWell.com (TNS)
This set-it-and-forget-it slow-cooker recipe simmers away all day so you come home to a warm and healthy dinner the whole family will love. Using bone-in chicken is the key to making rich soup without adding broth.
SLOW-COOKER CHICKEN & CHICKPEA SOUP
1 1/2 cups dried chickpeas, soaked overnight
4 cups water
1 large yellow onion, finely chopped
1 (15-oz.) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes, preferably fire-roasted
2 tbsp. tomato paste
4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 bay leaf
4 tsp. ground cumin
4 tsp. paprika
1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
1/4 tsp. ground pepper
2 pounds bone-in chicken thighs, skin removed, trimmed
1 (14-oz.) can artichoke hearts, drained and quartered
1/4 cup halved pitted oil-cured olives
1/2 tsp. salt
1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley or cilantro
Drain chickpeas and place in a 6-quart or larger slow cooker. Add 4 cups water, the onion, tomatoes and their juice, tomato paste, garlic, bay leaf, cumin, paprika, cayenne and ground pepper; stir to combine. Add chicken. Cover and cook on Low for 8 hours or High for 4 hours.
Transfer the chicken to a clean cutting board and let cool slightly. Discard bay leaf. Add artichokes, olives and salt to the slow cooker and stir to combine.
Shred the chicken, discarding bones. Stir the chicken into the soup.
Serve topped with 1/4 cup parsley (or cilantro).