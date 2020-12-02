If you’re trying to eat healthy in the winter, you definitely have some hurdles. The cold weather surely calls you to chow down more on mashed potatoes and pasta than on a side salad and sparkling water. And even if you want salad, just try finding a healthy-looking, flavorful tomato this time of year. Sure, there will be some shipped in, but that craveable summer flavor just isn’t there.
This is one recipe you can feel good about. It’s hearty, healthy and allows you to substitute some of the traditional produce for canned options. No use in sacrificing flavor with “fresh” when “fresh” just doesn’t look good. You’ll want to make this one all winter long. Serve with a sprinkling of cheese (Mexican blend goes great), some sliced avocado, tortilla chips or a dollop of sour cream. (You can even buy a premixed chili seasoning packet to same some time if you prefer)
SLOW-COOKER MEXICAN TURKEY CHILI
1 1/4 pounds ground turkey, lean
1 medium onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 can whole kernel corn, drained (or 1 1/2 cups frozen)
1 green pepper, chopped
1 red pepper, chopped
1 can black beans, drained
2 fresh jalapeno peppers, finely chopped (omit if you want less heat)
1 8-oz. can tomato sauce
1 28-oz. can crushed tomatoes
Chili seasoning
If you can’t find decent bell peppers, try the frozen food aisle and pick up a bag of mixed frozen bell pepper strips. Thaw briefly, chop up and add to crock-pot.
1 tbsp. chili powder
1 tsp. ground cumin
1/2 tsp. onion powder
1/2 tsp. oregano
1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper
1/4 tsp. garlic powder
1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
Add all ingredients in small bowl and mix until combined.
Add ground turkey, onion and garlic to large pan and cook until turkey crumbles and pink is no longer visible in the meat. Drain well.
Transfer the meat mixture into a 5 1/2 qt. crock-pot. Add the remaining ingredients to the crock-pot and set on high for 4-5 hours.
Sample the liquid a few hours in to determine if chili spice is to your liking. Add more chili powder or red pepper flakes to your liking.
Serve with toppings and enjoy!