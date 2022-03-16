tofuwraps0316

Pan-frying makes tofu super crispy.

EatingWell.com (TNS)

Tossing the smoked tofu in cornstarch then pan-frying makes it super crispy. Drizzle with hot honey or your favorite hot sauce to spice it up a little.

CRISPY SMOKED TOFU AND COLESLAW WRAPS

3 tbsp. mayonnaise

3 tbsp. grapeseed or canola oil, divided

1 1/2 tbsp. lemon juice, plus lemon wedges for serving

1/8 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. ground pepper

4 cups coleslaw mix

1 scallion, sliced

1 (6- to 8-oz.) package smoked tofu, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 tbsp. cornstarch

4 whole-wheat wraps

Whisk mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon oil, the lemon juice, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Add coleslaw mix and scallion, and toss to coat.

Toss tofu with cornstarch in a medium bowl. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tofu and cook, stirring occasionally, until crispy and browned, about 5 minutes. Serve the tofu and slaw in wraps, with lemon wedges, if desired.

Tasty tip: Smoked tofu adds a savory goodness to this wrap. If you can’t find the smoked variety, any seasoned baked tofu will do the trick.

