EatingWell.com (TNS)
Tossing the smoked tofu in cornstarch then pan-frying makes it super crispy. Drizzle with hot honey or your favorite hot sauce to spice it up a little.
CRISPY SMOKED TOFU AND COLESLAW WRAPS
3 tbsp. mayonnaise
3 tbsp. grapeseed or canola oil, divided
1 1/2 tbsp. lemon juice, plus lemon wedges for serving
1/8 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. ground pepper
4 cups coleslaw mix
1 scallion, sliced
1 (6- to 8-oz.) package smoked tofu, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 tbsp. cornstarch
4 whole-wheat wraps
Whisk mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon oil, the lemon juice, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Add coleslaw mix and scallion, and toss to coat.
Toss tofu with cornstarch in a medium bowl. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tofu and cook, stirring occasionally, until crispy and browned, about 5 minutes. Serve the tofu and slaw in wraps, with lemon wedges, if desired.
Tasty tip: Smoked tofu adds a savory goodness to this wrap. If you can’t find the smoked variety, any seasoned baked tofu will do the trick.