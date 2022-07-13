EatingWell.com (TNS)
Grilling gives these shrimp tostadas a boost of smoky flavor. Skewering the shrimp prevents them from falling through the grates while getting even char on each side.
If you have a grill basket, you can throw them in that instead; just make sure to get them into a single layer so they don’t steam.
GRILLED SHRIMP TOSTADAS
1 pound peeled and deveined raw shrimp (21-25 count)
2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
2 tsp. chile-lime seasoning
1 tsp. garlic powder
8 corn tortillas
2 cups shredded cabbage
1 cup guacamole
1 to 2 jalapeno peppers, sliced
1 cup chopped fresh cilantro
Crumbled cotija cheese and sour cream, for serving
Preheat grill to medium-high.
Toss shrimp with 1 tablespoon oil, 2 teaspoons chile-lime seasoning and 1 teaspoon garlic powder in a large bowl. Thread onto four 12-inch metal skewers. Brush both sides of each tortilla with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil.
Grill the shrimp until lightly browned and cooked through, flipping once, about 4 minutes. Grill the tortillas until lightly charred and crispy, flipping once, about 2 minutes.
Top the tortillas with cabbage, guacamole, jalapeno and the grilled shrimp. Sprinkle with cilantro and serve with cotija cheese and sour cream, if desired.