Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I’ve been a huge fan of smoothie bowls for a while now, and I’m super thankful to have them on our list of meals.
I’m not a big breakfast eater, but it’s good to eat a little something in the morning just to avoid midday snacks right before lunch, and this is definitely one of my favorite breakfast meals.
It’s very quick to make, healthy and affordable. Plus, it’s so easy to decorate and customize.
I personally enjoy adding in granola, shredded coconut, chocolate chips, sliced fruit, peanut butter, etc. on top.
You can make different fruit combinations such as strawberry-banana, raspberry-kiwi, or even just one specific fruit like blueberries or banana. The possibilities are endless.
When making a smoothie bowl, make sure to only add a banana if it’s frozen or it will liquify the smoothie bowl down and make it more like a smoothie. The end result should be thick and stick to the inside of the bowl for the proper consistency.
Go crazy making some fun smoothie bowls and try out different combinations and toppings. Have fun.
Vanessa: I really enjoy it when Kaitlyn takes the reins and shows me how to make recipes that she has been building on her own.
This week, when she mentioned the smoothie bowls, I thought back to one of her sports tournaments where smoothie bowls were sold in the concession stand for $6.
We did not purchase one of those, but I was curious what all the hype was about, and what could have caused them to cost so much money.
After seeing how they are made, and how creative you can get with the toppings, I’m sold. I’m guessing each of our smoothie bowls cost about $1.50, considering the portion of toppings that we had on hand.
This is extremely reasonable, and leaves room to include other add-ins very economically. In addition to the fruit and milk, I added some pea protein powder, as well as kale and fiber powder to my smoothie bowl.
As healthy as plain fruit is, I wanted something more substantial to fill me up. I also wanted a more balanced snack, so the kale and fiber powder packed vegetables into it as well without affecting the taste or the consistency.
Smoothie Bowls
1-2 cups of frozen fruit
1 tbsp. milk
Add fruit and milk to a blender and pulse for about 1 minute.
Make sure to push down pieces of fruit that may be stuck to the side of the blender.
Transfer to a bowl and garnish with your favorite toppings such as granola, dried fruits or nuts, or more fresh fruit.