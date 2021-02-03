Are you ready for some football? Of course you are! This year, let someone else bring the boring chips and dip, while you show up with these adorably delicious Cocoa Krispie Treat footballs.
With just four ingredients, this recipe is super easy to make. I melt the butter, add the marshmallows, pour in the cereal, then transfer to wax paper and let it cool. It’s impossible to shape warm, gooey marshmallow, so it will need to sit for about 10 to 15 minutes before you start. But don’t wait too long or the mixture will set and become too hard to mold.
For the football shapes, I never like recipes that require specific cookie cutters. Footballs are surprisingly easy to shape by cupping your hands and using the area between our forefinger and thumb to shape the ends. I then give the ends a little more pinch. You can choose to make them flattened or 3D. Note: Coating your hands in cooking spray or butter helps the marshmallow not stick. You’ll get the hang of it pretty quickly.
COCOA KRISPIE TREAT FOOTBALLS
3 tbsp. butter
1 10-oz. package of mini marshmallows
6 1/2 cups of Cocoa Krispies
White decorating icing
Spread a sheet of wax or parchment paper on a cookie sheet or counter top.
Melt butter in a large pot on low heat.
Add marshmallows and stir continuously until completely melted. Remove from heat.
Add cereal and stir until evenly coated with marshmallow mixture.
Transfer contents to prepared cookie sheet and let cool for about 10 minutes.
Butter or oil your hands, and start to form football shapes.
Let cool completely before piping white icing for laces.