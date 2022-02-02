Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: It’s safe to say we’re a family that eats a lot of chicken. I’ve said before that it’s the primary meat we eat on a daily basis, and it can get a little boring.
However, this recipe spices chicken up and takes it to the next level. I’ll admit, it was a little surprising how much honey was used (a whole bottle) and how much soy sauce was used, but it was so worth it. The meat was so tender and flavorful, I could’ve eaten the whole thing.
Chicken can go with just about anything, rice, brussels sprouts, asparagus, potatoes, etc. I loved the parsley potatoes as well. They were so soft and seasoned to perfection.
The whole recipe was practically adding a few ingredients together and heating them up. We make it very clear how easy it is to make delicious food, even when you’re feeling lazy. If I could eat this meal every night, I definitely would.
Vanessa: This honey bourbon chicken offers ease and flexibility to allow for various cooking methods to match your time allowance, as well as the cooking elements at your disposal.
We chose to prepare this in the microwave so the pressure cooker would be available for parsley potatoes. The potatoes take about 30 minutes total to come to pressure and cook, so if you plan to do these at the same time, start the potatoes a bit earlier.
After the potatoes were ready, I moved them to a serving dish and added the sauce from the chicken to the pressure cooker, added some cornstarch and set it to saute for a few minutes to thicken, stirring frequently. It was a great way to save on dirty dishes for easy cleanup, rather than pulling out a saucepan.
We did have leftover honey bourbon sauce that we didn’t want to waste, so we put it in a freezer bag to thaw and reuse for the next time we make this dish. It will save on prep time and the cost of ingredients.
However, if you choose to serve this dish with rice or noodles and steamed or stir fried vegetables, perhaps you will enjoy more of the sauce poured over those ingredients. It has a great flavor, and is great for dipping. You could even use this sauce as a base for cooking vegetables in a wok or skillet. Think outside of the box and discover all the ways you can reuse and re-enjoy the flavors of this dish, or just make it again.
HONEY BOURBON CHICKEN
2 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken breasts
Salt and pepper
1 cup honey
1 cup low sodium soy sauce
1/2 cup ketchup
4 tbsp. vegetable oil
2 garlic cloves, pressed
1/2 cup onion, diced
1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
Sprinkle salt and pepper on the chicken breasts and place in the cooking vessel of choice (slow cooker, pressure cooker, microwave cooker).
In a medium bowl, add the honey, soy sauce, ketchup, oil, garlic, onion and red pepper flakes. Stir well to combine. Pour the mixture over the chicken.
Cook using the method of your choice (check internal temperature of chicken to ensure doneness):
Slow cooker: On low 3-4 hours or high for 1.5-2.5 hours.
Pressure cooker: High pressure setting 15-20 minutes (or the chicken/poultry setting, if an option)
Microwave cooker:15-20 minutes
When done, remove the chicken and cut into chunks.
If desired to thicken the sauce, remove from the cooking vessel and add cornstarch over low heat. Simmer until desired thickness.
PRESSURE COOKER PARSLEY POTATOES
2-3 lbs. potatoes, cut into pieces
Salt
1 cup water
3 tbsp. butter, melted
Parsley for sprinkling
Add cut potatoes into a basket and lower into a pressure cooker. Add 1 cup of water to the bottom of the pressure cooker.
Cook on high pressure for 15 minutes. Manually release the pressure and dump out the water. Transfer the potatoes to the inner pot of the pressure cooker.
Drizzle with melted butter, toss with parsley, and add salt, to taste.