Tuna stuffed avocados are an easy yet impressive meal that definitely need a spot in your healthy menu. No fatty mayonnaise here! Just tasty tuna, creamy avocado and loads of fresh and delicious extras.
This is one of those great recipes that is super customizable. Don’t like cilantro? Leave it out. Don’t like things spicy, leave those ingredients out. Have extra peppers or carrots at home? Add those right in. What you have is a healthy base of protein-packed white tuna and avocado full of oh-so-satisfying healthy fats. (It’s also low carb if you’re looking to make up for a few holiday cookie crimes you have have committed last month) Whatever your preferences, this is sure to be a winning recipe in your house this year.
SPICY THAI TUNA STUFFED AVOCADOS
1 12-oz. can of solid white tuna in water, drained
2 limes, halved
1 tbsp. hoisin sauce (use soy sauce if not available)
1 clove garlic, minced
1/8 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
1/4 cup peanuts, chopped
1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes
1/4 cup sliced green onions (reserve some for garnish)
2 ripe avocados, washed, halved and pitted
Sriracha (optional)
In a medium bowl, add tuna, hoisin sauce, garlic, cilantro, peanuts, green onion and red pepper flakes, Squeeze in juice of 1 1/2 limes. Set aside.
Use a spoon to gently hollow out the middle of the avocado halves, being sure to leave plenty of avocado flesh to form the edible ‘bowl’ part of this dish. Add scooped out avocado to bowl with tuna mixture.
Squeeze remaining lime half over cut avocados to help prevent browning.
Mix tuna ingredients well. (Add a 1/4 tsp. or more Sriracha to this mix for additional heat.)
Stuff mixture into prepared avocado bowls. Drizzle with Sriracha and sprinkle with remaining green onions.
Serve immediately.