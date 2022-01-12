EatingWell.com (TNS)
The sesame seeds in the sweet sauce atop this salmon add nutty flavor and a little texture. Finishing the salmon in the oven turns the sauce into a thick, caramelized glaze.
PAN-ROASTED SESAME SALMON
4 scallions, whites and greens separated
1 clove garlic, grated
1 tbsp. hoisin sauce
1 tbsp. reduced-sodium soy sauce
1 tbsp. toasted sesame oil
1 tbsp. sesame seeds, plus more for garnish, toasted
1 tsp. honey
1 tsp. mirin
1 1/4 pounds skin-on salmon fillet, cut into 4 portions
1/2 tsp. salt
1 tbsp. canola or grapeseed oil
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Finely chop scallion whites and place in a small bowl (chop and reserve greens for garnish). Add garlic, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, sesame oil, sesame seeds, honey and mirin and stir to combine.
Pat salmon dry and sprinkle with salt. Heat canola (or grapeseed) oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the salmon, skin-side up, and cook until the underside is browned and releases easily from the pan, 3 to 4 minutes. Flip the salmon and spoon the sauce over the top.
Transfer the pan to the oven and bake until the salmon flakes easily with a fork, 3 to 4 minutes. Sprinkle the salmon with scallion greens and more sesame seeds, if desired.