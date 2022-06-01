EatingWell.com (TNS)
This quick breakfast pairs two power foods, eggs and raspberries, with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-packed spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and the whole meal clocks in at just under 300 calories.
SPINACH & EGG SCRAMBLE WITH RASPBERRIES
1 tsp. canola oil
1 1/2 cups baby spinach (1 1/2 ounces)
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
Pinch of kosher salt
Pinch of ground pepper
1 slice whole-grain bread, toasted
1/2 cup fresh raspberries
Heat oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add spinach and cook until wilted, stirring often, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer the spinach to a plate.
Wipe the pan clean, place over medium heat and add eggs. Cook, stirring once or twice to ensure even cooking, until just set, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the spinach, salt and pepper.
Serve the scramble with toast and raspberries.