EatingWell.com (TNS)
Chia seeds are a good source of healthy omega-3 fatty acids, plus they have fiber, iron and calcium. Here they’re mixed with a fruity base and refrigerated until the chia seeds expand to form a thick, creamy texture similar to tapioca.
BERRY CHIA PUDDING
1 3/4 cups blackberries, raspberries and/or diced mango (fresh or frozen), divided
1 cup unsweetened almond milk or milk of choice
1/4 cup chia seeds
1 tbsp. pure maple syrup
3/4 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 cup whole-milk plain Greek yogurt
1/4 cup granola
Puree 1 1/4 cups fruit and milk in a blender or food processor until smooth. Scrape into a medium bowl; mix in chia seeds, syrup and vanilla. Cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours and up to three days.
Divide the pudding between two bowls, layering each serving with 1/4 cup of the remaining fruit, 1/4 cup yogurt and 2 tablespoons granola.