Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: No doubt about it, this recipe has made my top 5 favorite desserts. I love how subtle the lemon is in the meringue-type topping, but its flavor is still there.
I also love the fresh taste of the berries on top. You could switch it up a bit and change the berries on top, change the curd flavor, add a different zest like orange, or even add different toppings like coconut or blueberries.
In the end it was an easy recipe to make, it just took a bit of time for cooling and setting. This recipe would be perfect to make for picnics or gatherings, just make sure to make extra because it’ll go fast. I can’t wait to eat all of this before it’s all gone.
Vanessa: I really like the variation possibilities in this sugar cookie bars recipe.
Depending on how much time and effort you’d like to invest, you’ve got several options. We started with the sugar cookie dough. We opted to use a bagged mix, as that was the only option available at the grocery store.
If you are in a pinch for time, find the pre-made dough rolls, or even purchase pre-made sugar cookies. (They can be individual snacks instead of the full sheet pan.)
If time is not a factor, your favorite sugar cookie recipe would be a great substitute.
Until today, I had never heard of lemon curd. It is a type of condiment, similar to a jelly, that is great for spreading on baked goods. If you’ve never seen lemon curd on your grocer’s shelves, you’ll want to make it yourself.
If you make it, do this step at the same time as the cookie crust so they both have time to cool before you’re ready for assembly of the final product.
As is with the strawberries and lemons flavor combination, it is a refreshing treat for those hot summer days that are hopefully right around the corner. Kaitlyn mentioned some other options, but I can’t help but think this would be gorgeous with strawberries and blueberries as a flag design for Independence Day.
We opted to dust the dessert with powdered sugar to sweeten the berries, but lemon zest could be used if you’d like a little more punch to the flavor.
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE SUGAR COOKIE BARS
Sugar cookie dough (2 rolls of 16.5 oz refrigerated Pillsbury dough or 2 bags of sugar cookie mix, prepared)
10 ounces of lemon curd
8-oz. Cool Whip, thawed
4 cups chopped fresh strawberries
1 tbsp. lemon zest (optional)
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spritz 15x10x1 sheet pan with cooking spray. Press/roll the cookie dough evenly into the bottom and sides of the pan.
Bake for 18 to 22 minutes, or until golden brown. Cool completely.
When ready to serve, fold the lemon curd into the whipped topping until well blended. Spread over the baked cookie. Top with chopped berries and lemon zest. Store loosely covered in the refrigerator.
LEMON CURD
2 egg yolks
1 whole egg
2/3 cup sugar
1 tbsp. lemon zest
1/3 cup fresh lemon juice (about 2-3 lemons)
1/8 tsp. salt
6 tbsp. unsalted butter, softened to room temperature
Fill the bottom pot of a double boiler with 1-2 inches of water. (If you do not own a double boiler, place a small heatproof glass bowl over a saucepan. You will cook the curd in the top bowl.) Place on high heat. Once the water begins to boil, reduce to low heat to keep the water at a simmer.
Place egg yolks, the whole egg, sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice and salt into the top pot of the double boiler. Whisk until completely blended, then continue to whisk as the curd cooks. Constant whisking prevents the egg yolks from curdling. Whisk and cook until the mixture becomes thick, about 10 minutes. If the curd isn’t thickening, turn up the heat and constantly whisk.
Remove pan from the heat. Cut the butter into 6 pieces, then whisk into the curd. The butter will melt from the heat of the curd. Pour curd into a jar or bowl and place a piece of plastic wrap directly on top so it is touching the top of the curd. The curd will continue to thicken as it cools.