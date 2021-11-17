How do you make a Thanksgiving classic pumpkin pie even better? Replace your basic pie crust with this delicious pecan sandy cookie crust.
Pecan candies bring a delicious buttery, nutty goodness to everyone’s all-time favorite holiday pie. The unexpected twist adds some mild fun without upsetting the pumpkin pie purists.
Note: Process cookies in a food processor or place cookies in a zip-top bag and crush with a heavy rolling pin.
PUMPKIN PIE WITH A PECAN SANDY CRUST
For the crust:
2 cups pecan shortbread cookie crumbs (about 1 package of Keebler Pecan Sandies or 20 cookies)
5 tbsp. melted butter
1/4 tsp. salt
For the pie:
3/4 cup sugar
2 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 tsp. ground cloves
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. ground ginger
2 large eggs
1 can (15-oz.) pure pumpkin puree (Libby’s 100% pure pumpkin is my favorite)
1 can (12 fl. oz.) evaporated milk
Whipped cream (optional)
Heat oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium bowl, combine all ingredients for crust. Mix until crumbs are well coated with butter.
Press mix evenly into the bottom and up the sides of a slightly deeper than normal 9-inch pie pan.
Bake for about 10 minutes or until crust starts to lightly brown. Set aside to cool.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
In a small bowl, mix the sugar, cinnamon, salt, ginger and cloves.
In a large bowl, add pumpkin, eggs and sugar mixture. Stir until combined.
Gradually pour in evaporated milk and stir until combined.
Pour mixture into pecan sandy pie shell.
Bake pie at 425 degrees for 15 minutes. Then reduce temperature to 350 degrees, and bake for another 40 to 50 minutes. Pie is ready when a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
Remove pie from oven and let cool on wire rack for 2 hours. Serve immediately with whipped cream.