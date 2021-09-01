Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I love tacos and I love casseroles, what better meal than to put them together?
Not only was it incredibly easy and low maintenance, it’s so delicious and it’s perfect for people who love a good home cooked meal but don’t have time to make them.
The dish itself was super yummy, but I would love to try it with different things like corn on the inside, beans, really anything you would have on a normal taco. This recipe is perfect for gatherings because it’s so customizable people can put whatever toppings they want on.
Instead of using beef, we used turkey meat, which was a cheaper alternative that tasted the exact same as beef. I’m glad we found a new recipe to add to our meal list.
Vanessa: Freezer meal season is in full force in our home. Anything that we can prepare ahead to make mealtime easier is on the menu.
I really like that this taco casserole offers the option to make it ahead for an easy reheat on busy nights. This meal could also be split into individual dishes for freezing. This would be an easy grab and go for lunch.
Since it’s already been fully baked before freezing, there is no reason why it has to be rebaked in the oven, other than for convenience in reheating the full batch. It would just as easily reheat in a microwave or air fryer for smaller portions.
If you’d like to take convenience to the next level, have all toppings chopped and prepped for an easy taco casserole bar. One tip that I do when I brown ground beef or turkey is to buy extra and cook it all at once with the seasoning. I measure out what is needed for the recipe, then freeze the rest in a freezer bag.
It’s nice to have these on hand for a quick meal, but it’s also handy to pull another casserole like this together without the time of cooking the meat. Simple shortcuts like these will also help cut down on food waste and save money on future grocery trips.
TACO CASSEROLE
2 lbs ground beef or turkey
1 onion, chopped
2 envelopes taco seasoning
4 large eggs
3/4 cup milk
1 1/4 cup baking or biscuit mix
Optional toppings:
Sour cream
Lettuce
Tomato
Cheese
Salsa
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cook meat and onion in a large skillet over medium heat until no longer pink, breaking into crumbles. Drain the grease. Add taco seasoning and prepare according to the package instructions. Grease a 9 by 13 inch pan and add the meat.
Beat eggs and milk in a large bowl. Stir in baking/biscuit mix. Pour over the meat. Bake uncovered for 20-25 minutes, or until golden brown. Sprinkle cheese on top. Cool 5-10 minutes.
Freezer meal option: Cool completely after baking, cover and freeze. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cook, uncovered, on lower oven rack until heated through and a thermometer inserted reads 165 degrees.
Add toppings when ready to enjoy.