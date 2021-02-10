Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I was amazed with how fast this recipe was to pull together. It was super low-maintenance. With just a few steps, you can make a restaurant-worthy recipe.
Along with being so simple, we used leftover ingredients from around the house. If you want to make this recipe, but don’t have teriyaki sauce around, you could either make your own sauce or you could use soy sauce.
This is such a fast recipe, it is perfect for on-the-go families and people who don’t like to put a lot of work into making food. I guarantee you will have no leftovers, it’s that good.
Vanessa: With just a few staple ingredients, you can always be sure to have something on hand for an effortless dinner on crazy nights.
We almost always have rice and chicken breasts on hand, so this recipe is not only a family-favorite, but also a last-minute meal that can be thrown together to avoid the drive thru.
What I love most about this chicken teriyaki recipe is that you can use frozen chicken breasts in the pressure cooker. This is huge for folks who forget to thaw meat ahead of time. I also like the versatility of adding extra vegetables, such as broccoli and red peppers or even zucchini, onions, or sugar snap peas. We were sad that we didn’t have water chestnuts on hand.
Honestly, let your creativity run wild here. In lieu of steaming the vegetables, we opted to saute them in about 1 tablespoon of sesame oil.
It added more texture and a pop of flavor to the overall experience of the dish. If you prefer not to include the rice or need a gluten-free option, just use the chicken and about 1 cup of the chicken broth to cook, then toss with the teriyaki sauce, and garnish with the sesame seeds after it’s cooked.
Pressure Cooker Teriyaki Chicken
1 1/2 lbs chicken breasts
Fresh/frozen broccoli
1/2 red bell pepper (optional)
Baby carrots, roughly chopped (optional)
2 cups brown or white rice, uncooked
2 1/2 cups chicken broth
1/2-1 bottle of teriyaki sauce
Sesame seeds (optional garnish)
To make your own teriyaki sauce:
1/3 cup soy sauce
1 cup water
2 cloves garlic
1 tsp. ginger, minced
3 tbsp. brown sugar
2 tbsp. cold water
2 tbsp. cornstarch
Combine soy sauce, 1 cup water, garlic, ginger and brown sugar in a small saucepan.
Simmer for 2 minutes or until brown sugar is dissolved.
Combine water and cornstarch. Pour into the boiling sauce a little at a time to reach the desired consistency.
Place chicken breasts in the bottom of a pressure cooker. Add the carrots and rice.
Pour chicken broth on top of everything, making sure the rice is covered in liquid.
Place the lid on top and seal to close.
Custom cook on high pressure for 20 minutes.
Cook broccoli and red pepper either by steaming or sauteing.
When the pressure cooker is finished cooking, do a quick release of the pressure.
Shred the chicken.
To serve, add the teriyaki sauce and vegetables, then sprinkle with sesame seeds.