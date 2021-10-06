If you’re looking for a pasta dish that’s comforting and easy to make, look no further. It features a traditional pasta sauce recipe found in most Italian cookbooks, made by simmering garlic in olive oil to make a simple sauce known as aglio e olio. Serve with a basic green salad or sauteed greens like rapini.
SPAGHETTI WITH OLIVE OIL AND GARLIC SAUCE
1 tbsp. plus 1/2 tsp. salt
1 pound spaghetti
1/2 cup olive oil
1/3 cup minced garlic, about 5 gloves
1/3 cup minced fresh Italian parsley
Pepper
Heat a large pot of water over high heat. Add 1 tablespoon of salt to boiling water then add the spaghetti, cook until pasta is al dente or according to package directions. Reserve 1/4 cup of pasta water just before draining the pasta. Drain pasta and set aside (do not rinse the pasta).
Meanwhile, heat a medium frying pan over low heat. Add olive oil and garlic, simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, taking care not to brown the garlic. Carefully stir in 2 tablespoons of reserved pasta water and 1/2 teaspoon salt.
Add in drained cooked pasta and parsley, and toss for 1 minute to coat well in sauce. Serve immediately with fresh ground black pepper.
Tasty tips
To add a little spice, add 1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes before adding the pasta water.
This recipe is satisfying and simple, but to jazz it up, try serving with your favorite plant-based Parmesan cheese topper.
Capellini and linguine pasta will also go well with this sauce.