Fresh strawberries offer a touch of sweetness to salad.

Apple-cider vinegar and mustard flavor the dressing while fresh strawberries offer a touch of sweetness in this easy to assemble salad. Creamy herbed goat cheese completes this salad that’s perfect for lunch or dinner.

KALE & STRAWBERRY SALAD

8 cups chopped lacinato kale

5 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1/2 tsp. salt, divided

1 tbsp. cider vinegar

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp. ground pepper

1 1/2 cups strawberries, halved

2 ounces garlic-and-herb goat cheese, crumbled

1/3 cup chopped walnuts, toasted

Combine kale, 2 tablespoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Using your hands, massage the kale until well coated, about 1 minute.

Whisk vinegar, mustard, pepper and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the remaining 3 tablespoons oil.

Add strawberries, goat cheese and walnuts to the kale; drizzle the dressing over the salad and gently toss to combine.

