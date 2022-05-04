EatingWell.com (TNS)
Apple-cider vinegar and mustard flavor the dressing while fresh strawberries offer a touch of sweetness in this easy to assemble salad. Creamy herbed goat cheese completes this salad that’s perfect for lunch or dinner.
KALE & STRAWBERRY SALAD
8 cups chopped lacinato kale
5 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
1/2 tsp. salt, divided
1 tbsp. cider vinegar
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
1/4 tsp. ground pepper
1 1/2 cups strawberries, halved
2 ounces garlic-and-herb goat cheese, crumbled
1/3 cup chopped walnuts, toasted
Combine kale, 2 tablespoons oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Using your hands, massage the kale until well coated, about 1 minute.
Whisk vinegar, mustard, pepper and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the remaining 3 tablespoons oil.
Add strawberries, goat cheese and walnuts to the kale; drizzle the dressing over the salad and gently toss to combine.