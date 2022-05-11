Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: I am very honest with saying how much I love carbs, and this recipe perfectly satisfies my carbohydrate needs in a meal.
Other than boiling the water, this recipe was incredibly quick and easy to make. Everyone knows how much of a pain it is to boil water, but to speed up the process a bit, you could add some salt to the water.
Another way tio make the process a bit easier would be to cook the beef all at once and store the leftovers in the freezer for the near future. This recipe was super filling but also incredibly delicious.
Although I couldn’t really taste the cheese too much, mozzarella cheese would taste delicious in or on top of this. Even though this recipe doesn’t need a side, garlic bread or butter bread would taste absolutely delicious with this meal. This was our first time making this, but it definitely isn’t our last. This is a 10/10 recipe and meal.
Vanessa: I grew up eating and loving goulash, but recently realized that not only have I never made it, but also that my kids have never eaten it.
It’s one of those comfort foods that never gets old,in fact I remember my family making double batches of this so that we’d have leftovers and easy grab-and-go meals for days.
Our best ground beef tip, as Kaitlyn mentioned, is buying in bulk, browning all at once, then measuring out and freezing in portions for a later use and seasoning, if desired. This not only saves time in meal prep, but it also saves money. Especially with the rising grocery costs, this is important.
I plan the future use of the frozen meat so we can note it on the freezer bag. This has helped me time and time again when I’m wondering what we’ll be having for dinner. If you stick to a list and a menu during shopping, it’s easier to save money and plan for the week(s) ahead when you have only the ingredients that you’ll need for specific meals.
You can easily swap out the ground beef for ground turkey. Additionally, to eliminate boiling the noodles, an alternative could be to cook them in a pressure cooker or in the microwave. If it’s not convenient to cook everything on the stove top, this recipe can be easily adapted for a slow cooker.
However, by taking some of the shortcuts we mentioned, it will be done in little time. This goulash recipe is so easy and delicious, you’ll want to add it to your family’s menu too!
GOULASH
1 lb. elbow macaroni
2 lbs. ground beef
1 onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, pressed
30 oz. tomato sauce
29 oz. diced tomatoes
1 1/2 tbsp. Italian seasoning
2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. black pepper
1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded
Bring a pot of water to boil. Cook macaroni for 3 minutes less than the box instructions. Drain.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground beef and onions to the pan. Break beef apart, cooking for 6-7 minutes, until browned. Drain the grease.
Mix in garlic and cook for 1 minute.
Add tomato sauce and diced tomatoes, then add Italian seasoning, salt and pepper. Mix until combined.
Mix in cooked macaroni and cheddar cheese. Cook until the cheese is melted.