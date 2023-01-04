Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter of a mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Mifflin, Juniata, Sullivan, Southern Lycoming, Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia and Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. For dense fog safety information, visit weather.gov/fog. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&