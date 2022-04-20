Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: One of my favorite sides definitely has to be any type of bread. What’s better than your food being delicious and visually appealing?
While we didn’t make our bread from scratch, there are thousands of bread recipes out there if you want this to be 100 percent homemade. I’m a very artistic person so this recipe was super fun because it was a completely blank space to decorate.
The great thing with decorating the bread with the vegetables is while the dough is baking, the different flavors spread throughout the bread and creates unique flavors. This is a perfect recipe for kids because it gets them in the kitchen and allows them to engage in helping with food and to be creative with decorating.
This is also a great recipe for kids because they will probably be proud of their creations and want to eat it while it may also get them out of their comfort zone with eating different vegetables.
Vanessa: I have wanted to make decorated focaccia bread for a long time, and we finally found the opportunity. I’m so happy with the result.
Kaitlyn and I had a fun time bonding while slicing the vegetables and designing our “scene.”
We found it helpful to use a cutting mat to arrange the elements while the bread was proofing to make it easier to assemble once the bread was risen. (Because we didn’t have time for the bread to rise naturally or via the oven method, we used the pressure cooker’s proof setting. If the dough still doesn’t feel soft and malleable, run this setting twice. Our pressure cooker’s setting runs for 30 minutes, so you have an idea of the time.)
We were unable to find the frozen loaves of bread, so we opted for frozen pizza dough. Just about any kind of premade bread dough works or use your own family (or internet-inspired) recipe.
We used a variety of ingredients such as pepperoni for roses, red onion, green onion, red and yellow bell peppers and rosemary for our creation, but you can use any combination of flavors, and even try basil and cherry tomatoes.
Be wary of the pepperoni roses if you add them. One of ours tipped over and grease drizzled to other parts of the bread and burned it. The others remained upright and didn’t cause a problem. The rosemary had an amazing flavor and smell as it was cooking.
Next time we do this, we’ll either use a rosemary-flavored oil for basting, or will mix some rosemary directly into the dough so the flavor flows throughout the bread. You can also use your favorite infused olive oil for your own spin. Focaccia bread may be a staple now when we have company or just want to have some fun together as a family getting our creative juices flowing.
FOCACCIA BREAD
1 frozen bread dough
Oil
Decorative toppings (vegetables, herbs, meats)
Thaw/proof bread according to the package directions.
Lightly coat a pan with oil. Stretch the dough to the edges of the pan.
Lightly baste/rub the top of the dough with oil.
Decorate with vegetables, herbs and meats. Baste the vegetables with more oil to prevent burning.
Bake at 450 degrees for 20-25 minutes, or until the bread is golden.
Refrigerate leftovers. To reheat, bake at 350 for 5-10 minutes.