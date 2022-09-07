EatingWell.com (TNS)
Muhammara is a smoky, hot and sweet red pepper dip that originated in Syria. A staple in Middle Eastern cooking, pomegranate molasses (a dark red syrup made from tart pomegranate juice) adds just the right amount of sweetness and acidity to this healthy recipe. Turn this easy dip into a full-blown appetizer spread (or dinner, we won’t judge!) with the addition of some crudités, grilled eggplant and crackers for scooping. Pair it with a bubbly cava or other sparkling wine for an instant party.
MUHAMMARA
3 large red bell peppers
1/2 cup fresh whole-wheat breadcrumbs
7 tbsp. toasted walnuts
2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
2 tbsp. lemon juice
1 tbsp. pomegranate molasses
3 cloves garlic
1 tsp. ground Aleppo pepper or crushed red pepper, or to taste
1/4 tsp. salt
Preheat grill or broiler to high.
Grill or broil peppers, turning occasionally, until blackened in spots, 15 to 20 minutes total. (If using the broiler, place a rack on a baking sheet and place the peppers on the rack.) Transfer to a large bowl and cover tightly. Let steam for 10 minutes. Uncover and let cool. Remove stems, skins and seeds.
Transfer the peppers to a food processor. Add breadcrumbs, walnuts, oil, lemon juice, pomegranate molasses, garlic, Aleppo (or crushed red pepper) and salt. Pulse until slightly chunky.