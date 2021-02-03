Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Chicken wings have always been one of my favorite foods, but I don’t get to eat them often and I’m quite picky about how they’re done.
I prefer my chicken wings to be crispy and well done, which is what the air fryer method did perfectly. Both air frying and pressure cooking methods did well, but I prefer the air fried wings better.
If you wanted to try the pressure cooker method to make them more crispy I recommend seasoning the outside of the wings before cooking them because it would bring the inside juices to the outside and crisp them better, but it’s all about preference.
They both tasted delicious and were easy and fast to make. Best of all, they were significantly cheaper than eating out.
Vanessa: Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner.
So, of course, we needed to give you some options for game day food. We thought it would be helpful to offer two ways to prepare this staple dish.
Before I dive in, let me preface by saying I’ve never made wings successfully. (To be fair, I never used either of these methods.) That is an important backdrop in knowing how easy both of these options ended up being, even for amateurs like us.
Here are a few notes for you to choose which cooking method would be better for you, and also ways that you can change it up.
If the wings are slightly or more frozen, use the pressure cooker. Adjust the time to reflect if they are not completely thawed. This is great for impatient people like me.
If you don’t want to be bothered with broiling, you could very well use the saute setting on the pressure cooker to brown the outside of the wings. When you would do this step would depend on if the wings are completely thawed or not.
The air fryer did a top-notch job of crisping the wings. This will likely be our go-to method in the future, unless we are making a bigger batch.
I like the idea of keeping the sauce on the side. For folks like me who have strong aversions to spiciness, it is nice to be able to be able to lightly dip them instead of having the wings immersed in the sauce. We did use two different sauces to cater to different tastes, but this offers extra flexibility. You can make a wing bar, of sorts.
Of course, you’ll want to serve this tastiness with your other favorite finger foods. You’ll be so proud of the outcome, as well as saving so much money by preparing it yourself.
Chicken Wings
(Pressure cooker method)
1 cup water
2 lbs chicken wings
3/4 cup wing sauce
2 tsp dry ranch dressing mix
Pour water into the pressure cooker. Place the wings in a basket and place inside the pressure cooker. Seal the lid and cook on high pressure for 10 minutes.
Mix wing sauce and ranch dressing mix in a large bowl.
Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil, and place a wire baking rack on top.
Let the pressure naturally release for 5 minutes, then do a quick-release for the remaining pressure. Transfer the wings to the bowl of sauce, then toss to coat.
Arrange the wings on the wire rack, place in the oven about 6” from the broiler. Broil wings on high for 5 minutes. Flip and cook until crispy, about 5 more minutes.
(Air fryer method)
2 lbs chicken wings
2 tsp baking powder
3/4 cup wing sauce
oil for spritzing
Pat the wings dry with paper towels. Combine the wings and baking powder in a medium bowl. Let stand for 5 minutes.
Add the oil and toss to combine.
Spritz the cooking trays with oil and divide the wings evenly. Air fry at 400 degrees for 30 minutes. Rotate the trays at 15 minutes.
Warm the wing sauce in a small saucepan over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally.
Remove the wings from the air fryer. Toss the wings in the sauce, or serve it on the side.