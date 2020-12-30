Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Since Christmas dinner, we have had a lot of leftovers and almost no room for anything additional in our freezer.
We had a bunch of leftover ham so we decided on this recipe to help make space in our overcrowded refrigerator.
This cheesy ham and potato soup is perfect for adding in different vegetables if desired. Some things we found it was missing included bacon, carrots, or even broccoli. It was definitely an easy recipe to make and was quite low maintenance, which is perfect for people on the go.
We chose to steam our potatoes, however you can also boil them. You can elect to peel and puree the potatoes, rather than mash like we did. We just like having ours a bit more chunky.
This will now be our recipe to get rid of ingredients considering it was so yummy and easy.
Vanessa: I’m usually a huge fan of leftovers from the holidays. The same of our favorite foods without the prep (or the extra cost!)
But this year has been different. Because we didn’t gather with loved ones, we ended up with way more ham than we could ever eat in a reasonable amount of time.
In just a few short days, ham sandwiches and other varieties of this beloved meat needed a makeover if we were to consume it again.
When we took stock of the other ingredients in the kitchen, this soup seemed like a fresh option for items we already had.
We’ve made a loaded baked potato chowder more times than I can count. It’s a family favorite that never gets old ... and it’s a true comfort food for those cold, wintry nights. So this variation seemed like a good fit.
There is a lot of room for flexibility in the preparation. If you don’t have a pressure cooker, just adapt this recipe to the stove top. I’m a huge texture person, so I’m still struggling to decide what exactly it was missing ... probably bacon to give just the right amount of crunch and saltiness.
If you don’t currently look to reinvent ingredients into new recipes, I encourage you to do so. It’s a great way to explore ingredient combinations, take your taste buds for a spin and get creative, plus if they are already in your home, you’ll be saving money and won’t seem like it’s the same old thing every time!
Cheesy Ham and Potato Soup
1 small onion, diced
1 stalk of celery, diced
2 garlic cloves, pressed
5 cups diced potatoes
28 oz chicken broth
3 tbsp. unsalted butter
3 tbsp. flour
2 cups milk
1 cup cheddar cheese
2 cups diced leftover ham
Salt and pepper to taste
Put the diced potatoes in a basket and place those and the broth in a pressure cooker. Cook at high pressure for 15 minutes. When finished, release the pressure and mash the potatoes.
In a medium saucepan, melt the butter.
Saute the onion and celery until tender, about 5 minutes.
Add the garlic and cook 2 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook 2 minutes.
Whisk in milk, then bring to a boil and simmer until thickened.
Slowly stir the mixture into the pressure cooker with the broth and potatoes.
Stir in the shredded cheese until melted, or save for later to add to servings individually. Add in the diced ham, then season with salt and pepper to taste.