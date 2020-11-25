Tara Bench, former food editor at Martha Stewart Living, is the author of “Live Life Deliciously.” Her recipes and philosophy remind us that cooking needn’t be time-consuming or complicated. In fact, her recipes are enticing and approachable.
Included recipes for the Little Italy Snack Board, Pistachio Dill Vinaigrette, Chicken Pozole Verde and this divine pound cake are good examples. I tested the pound cake, and even though it serves at least a dozen people it was gone in my house within a few days. This gave me time to see how long it stays fresh. I think it is best eaten the same day when the texture is a bit lighter. I kept it well covered and tried it three days later. It was quite good, but I microwaved it for about 20 seconds, which helped keep it moist.
Bench suggests brushing the inside of the pan with soft butter and coating it with sugar to create a nonstick surface for the cake. It also results in a subtle and gratifying sugary crust. (I always use a nonstick pan.) For a quicker technique, I use a good-quality baking spray so I can make sure to reach every crevice. I sprinkle the sugar in the pan and then rotate it, so it is evenly coated.
This glorious butter and sour cream cake has an ultra-fine and tender crumb and is baked in a Bundt pan or a decorative tube pan. The author adds a generous tablespoon of pure vanilla extract to make it perfect for eating on its own, topped with sliced berries or your favorite fresh fruit. You can even serve it with warm vanilla pudding and cold whipped cream, an updated version of one of her favorite childhood desserts. You can’t go wrong with this delectable dessert.
Vanilla Sour Cream Pound Cake
1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature, plus more for pan
2 3/4 cups granulated sugar, plus more for pan
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. baking soda
1 tbsp. vanilla extract
6 large eggs
1 cup sour cream
Heat the oven to 325 F and adjust the rack to the middle position. Generously butter a 10-cup Bundt or tube pan using a pastry brush to spread butter to all the nooks and crevices of the pan. Sprinkle the inside with extra sugar, tapping out excess; set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, salt and baking soda; set aside. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Mix in vanilla. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing between each addition. Scrape down the inside of the bowl as needed to keep everything mixed evenly.
Add flour mixture alternately with the sour cream in three batches, starting and ending with flour. After the last addition, beat on high speed for 10 seconds.
Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 1 hour.
Let the cake cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then turn it out onto a wire rack to cool completely. The cake can be stored, covered, up to three days.