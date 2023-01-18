vegchili0118

This bowl of vegetarian chili boasts serious fiber and flavor.

EatingWell.com (TNS)

This light, white vegetarian chili packs plenty of punch from poblanos and green chiles and is packed with fiber-rich beans and veggies. Top it with a bit of shredded cheese, a dollop of sour cream, sliced radishes, cilantro and diced avocado with a few wedges of lime on the side for a delicious whole meal in a bowl.

VEGETARIAN WHITE CHILI

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

2 small poblano peppers, chopped

2 tbsp. minced garlic

1 tbsp. chili powder

1 1/2 tsp. ground cumin

3 (15-oz.) cans no-salt added great northern beans, rinsed

4 cups unsalted vegetable broth

1 (7-oz.) can diced mild green chiles, undrained

1/4 tsp. salt

1 tbsp. fresh lime juice

Chopped avocado, cilantro leaves, sliced radishes, sour cream and shredded cheese, for serving

Heat oil in a large heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add onion, poblanos and garlic; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 6 minutes. Add chili powder and cumin; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in beans, broth, green chiles and salt.

Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are very soft, about 20 minutes.

Remove from heat and stir in lime juice. Serve with desired toppings.

