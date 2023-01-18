EatingWell.com (TNS)
This light, white vegetarian chili packs plenty of punch from poblanos and green chiles and is packed with fiber-rich beans and veggies. Top it with a bit of shredded cheese, a dollop of sour cream, sliced radishes, cilantro and diced avocado with a few wedges of lime on the side for a delicious whole meal in a bowl.
VEGETARIAN WHITE CHILI
2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
2 small poblano peppers, chopped
2 tbsp. minced garlic
1 tbsp. chili powder
1 1/2 tsp. ground cumin
3 (15-oz.) cans no-salt added great northern beans, rinsed
4 cups unsalted vegetable broth
1 (7-oz.) can diced mild green chiles, undrained
1/4 tsp. salt
1 tbsp. fresh lime juice
Chopped avocado, cilantro leaves, sliced radishes, sour cream and shredded cheese, for serving
Heat oil in a large heavy pot over medium-high heat. Add onion, poblanos and garlic; cook, stirring often, until softened, about 6 minutes. Add chili powder and cumin; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in beans, broth, green chiles and salt.
Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are very soft, about 20 minutes.
Remove from heat and stir in lime juice. Serve with desired toppings.