This vegetarian riff on a Buffalo chicken wrap adds the spicy Buffalo tang you love to crunchy roasted chickpeas all tucked into an easy-to-make wrap with carrot, celery and blue cheese.
Make and take a wrap for a healthy packable lunch or serve them up on game day for a protein-packed snack everyone will devour.
Roasted Buffalo Chickpea Wraps
1 tbsp. white vinegar
1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper, or to taste
1/4 tsp. salt
1 (15-oz. can) no-salt-added chickpeas, rinsed
1/4 cup whole-milk plain Greek yogurt
1 tbsp. hot sauce
1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese
2 cups chopped red leaf or Romaine lettuce
1/2 cup shredded carrot
1/2 cup thinly sliced celery
4 (8-inch) spinach or whole-wheat wraps
Position rack in upper third of oven; preheat to 400.
Combine vinegar, cayenne and salt in a large bowl. Very thoroughly pat chickpeas dry, then toss with the vinegar mixture. Spread on a rimmed baking sheet. Roast the chickpeas, stirring twice, until browned and crunchy, 30 to 35 minutes.
Meanwhile, combine yogurt and hot sauce in a small bowl. Stir in blue cheese.
Divide lettuce, carrot and celery among wraps. Top each with 1/4 cup of the chickpeas and 2 tablespoons of sauce. Roll up. Cut in half to serve, if desired.
Make-ahead tip: The chickpeas will stay crisp for 2 to 4 hours at room temperature; if stored longer, re-crisp at 400 degrees for 5 to 10 minutes.