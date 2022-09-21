Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: Chicken and waffles is one of those dishes that has such a nostalgic feel. I occasionally have this meal at school, and it was always one of my favorites growing up.
This recipe didn’t exactly scream chicken and waffles because traditionally there’s more waffles than chicken, and since the chicken was breaded in the batter there was more chicken. I also typically think of waffles as being thick and fluffy, but there’s no way for them to be thick and fluffy when, again, the chicken is breaded in the batter.
They tasted more like honey breaded chicken nuggets, but that’s my favorite way to have chicken nuggets, so I wasn’t opposed. I loved the crunch and sweet but salty taste of them. Since these are inspired by chicken and waffles, you could dip them in maple syrup, but I also love dipping them in honey. We’ve never fried anything before, but this recipe was pretty easy to make and the results were absolutely amazing.
Vanessa: During one of my travels in the past few months, my friends and I visited a restaurant that served chicken and waffles. I was shocked when the chicken and waffles that my friend ordered didn’t look anything like the Pennsylvania Dutch chicken and waffles that I’ve grown up knowing, there were no waffles.
When I tasted it, I was blown away on a few different levels. First of all, how is this dish different in another part of the country? Where did it originate? Is there a “right” way to enjoy this dish? and lastly, how can I make this at home to enjoy it again?
Upon some investigation, it appears that chicken and waffles originated somewhere around the 1600s in Pennsylvania and was served with pulled chicken on top of a waffle, drizzled with gravy. The south is traditionally where you would find the fried chicken. I have not been able to locate which region this waffle batter fried chicken variation originated from, and perhaps it was just a restaurant’s twist on a famous dish.
If your family is like ours, dinnertime is usually rushed, so you look for as many shortcuts in a recipe as possible. We cut out mixing our own waffle batter, and opted for a box mix. It was much easier to add water to the mix than get all of the other ingredients out.
We followed the recipe and added the syrup to the batter to give it the full sweet flavor throughout. Speaking of the syrup, we substituted pancake syrup for the more expensive maple syrup. For the price difference, this was worth it, and we couldn’t tell the difference.
For the chicken tenders, we opted to purchase chicken breasts and slice them into tenders. This is a much cheaper option. When we were debating which pan to use for frying, we chose a stock pot so we wouldn’t get splattered with grease. This saved us from cleanup and oil burns and stains. We also skipped the dipping sauce.
Kaitlyn enjoyed honey for hers, while the rest of us dipped our chicken in pancake syrup, just as I had at the restaurant. We may or may not serve it with waffles next time we enjoy this dish. I think Kaitlyn just likes the idea of having waffles all the time, but I enjoyed the chicken with the batter more. It was just enough flavor, but without all the carbs.
I did some research to see if it would be possible to air fry these instead of frying in oil to make a healthier version, but it doesn’t seem to be an option. The batter would drip off, wouldn’t crisp, and would create a big mess. However, the air fryer is perfect for reheating these leftovers to regain the crisp from traditional frying.
WAFFLE BATTER FRIED CHICKEN
Marinade
1/2 cup maple syrup
2 tbsp. balsamic vinegar
3 pounds chicken tenders
1 gallon freezer bag
2 1/2-3 cups oil for frying
Waffle batter
2 1/2 cups flour
2 tbsp. sugar
4 tsp. baking powder
2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp, black pepper
1 1/2 cups milk
2 large eggs
4 tbsp. butter, melted
2 tbsp. maple syrup
Dipping sauce
1/4-1/2 cup maple syrup
2 tbsp. brown mustard
2 tbsp. honey
Marinate the chicken tenders. Add the chicken, maple syrup and balsamic vinegar to a gallon freezer bag. Zip close and massage the bag to coat all of the chicken. Allow it to marinate at least 30 minutes. After it has marinated, dry the chicken on paper towels and discard the rest of the marinade.
Make the batter. In a large bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients. In a small bowl, whisk together the wet ingredients. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and whisk until well combined. Allow the batter to sit for 10 minutes before coating the chicken.
In a large, high-sided pan, bring the oil up to 325-350 degrees.
Dip the chicken into the batter, allowing the excess to drip off before carefully adding the chicken to the hot oil. Fry on both sides until golden brown, about 8-10 minutes.
Carefully remove and drain the fried chicken on paper towels. Immediately season with additional salt, if desired.
Make the dipping sauce. Combine all sauce ingredients in a small bowl and serve with the waffle batter fried chicken.