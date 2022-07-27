EatingWell.com (TNS)
Here’s a salad recipe to make at the height of summer when watermelon and cucumbers are at their juiciest and most flavorful. Feta adds the perfect creamy, salty, tangy edge, and mint makes this salad taste even brighter.
WATERMELON, CUCUMBER & FETA SALAD
1/2 cup red-wine vinegar
2 tsp. honey
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. ground pepper
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
5 cups cubed seedless watermelon
1 English cucumber, chopped
6 ounces feta cheese, cut into 3/4-inch cubes
1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
2 tbsp. chopped fresh mint
Whisk vinegar, honey, salt and pepper in a small bowl; gradually whisk in oil until completely incorporated.
Combine watermelon, cucumber, feta and onion in a large bowl. Gently stir in 1/2 cup of the vinaigrette. Refrigerate for at least 20 minutes or up to 2 hours.
Just before serving, gently stir in mint; drizzle with the remaining vinaigrette.