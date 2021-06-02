Watermelon guac_4
Watermelon makes a great substitute for tomatoes in this watermelon guacamole recipe, plus the rind is too cute not to use as a serving bowl.

The sweetness of the watermelon tastes great with the spicy jalapeno and creamy avocado. It’s something a little different for your summertime party spread.

WATERMELON FETA GUACAMOLE

9 ripe avocados, pitted

1 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

3/4 cup chopped red onion

2-3 jalapenos, finely chopped (remove the seeds if you don’t like a lot of heat)

1/4 cup fresh squeeze lime juice

2 cups diced watermelon

Salt

Pepper

1 cup feta cheese crumbles (the jalapeno variety if you can find it), divided

Tortilla chips for serving

Scoop out flesh from avocados into a large bowl. Smash with a fork until just slightly chunky. Add lime juice and mix until combined.

Add cilantro, onion, jalapeno, watermelon, and 3/4 cup of the feta. Season with salt and pepper. Stir until combined.

Sprinkle extra feta on top for serving.

Serve with chips.

