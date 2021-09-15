Editor’s note: At the Table with the Gabels features tasty recipes and tips from Vanessa Gabel and her daughter, Kaitlyn, of Danville.
Kaitlyn: As soon as Sept. 1 hits, I’m addicted to pumpkin. Fall and desserts are my two favorite things, what’s better than to put them together?
I love the pumpkin and caramel taste together, just like a pumpkin spice latte. It was incredibly easy to make because it’s essentially just mixing a few ingredients together and it’s done.
This is a great recipe to make for parties because you can cut them up into smaller pieces and serve them that way. It would also be good to freeze them. It almost reminds me of a cannoli because of the creamy middle with the tortilla outside.
It would be super delicious if you could roll the outside and fry it in place to resemble a cannoli with the crispy outside. I would definitely recommend this recipe to fellow pumpkin lovers.
Vanessa: This pumpkin spice cheesecake enchiladas recipe is a delicious new twist to a favorite seasonal flavor. I really like Kaitlyn’s idea of freezing them for future enjoyment. We haven’t tried them this way yet, so we can’t offer a testimonial on how successful this is with the tortillas. However, the filling should freeze just fine.
Use this as a tasty filling for some of your other favorite desserts, such as whoopie pies, icing/topping for spice cupcakes or eating it plain as a sort of custard or ice cream. I would be tempted to freeze them in large balls, then prepare them as fried ice cream with the crispy exterior shell.
Another option would be to bake the tortilla shell into a bowl shape, or cut them into wedges, spritz with oil and some cinnamon and sugar, then bake to enjoy homemade crisps. This option provides texture for fans like us -- desirable crunch to pair with the creaminess of the filling. There are so many ways to add extra versatility to this recipe. Strap on your creativity, have fun and enjoy the flavors of fall.
PUMPKIN SPICE CHEESECAKE ENCHILADAS
Filling:
8 oz cream cheese, softened
1 cup canned pumpkin
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
2 1/2 cups Cool Whip, thawed
Additional ingredients:
Flour tortillas
6 tbsp. butter, melted
2 tsp. sugar
2 tsp. cinnamon
Caramel sauce
In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, pumpkin, sugar and pumpkin pie spice with a mixer on medium speed until well blended. Gently stir in the whipped topping.
Divide the cream cheese mixture evenly between the tortillas.
Roll up each tortilla.
In a small bowl, combine the butter, sugar and cinnamon.
Brush the mixture over the rolled tortillas. Drizzle with caramel sauce.