EatingWell.com (TNS)
These flourless cookies get their volume from whipped egg whites (like a meringue) instead of grains, making them gluten-free and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. A chocolate chip in each bite adds to the rich chocolate flavor.
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE COOKIES
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/8 tsp. salt
2 large egg whites
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1/2 cup bittersweet chocolate chips or chunks, chopped
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. Coat the paper with cooking spray.
Combine confectioners’ sugar, cocoa and salt in a medium bowl. Beat egg whites in a large mixing bowl with an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Add vanilla. Fold in the cocoa mixture with a rubber spatula until combined. Fold in chocolate chips (or chunks).
Drop the batter by tablespoonfuls onto the prepared baking sheets, leaving about 2 inches between each cookie. Bake, 1 sheet at a time, until the cookies are just beginning to crack on top, 12 to 14 minutes. Let cool slightly on the pan before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.