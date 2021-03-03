Make your fudge a little more fun this St. Patrick’s Day by adding Baileys Irish Cream. It gives the candy just enough kick to make for a festive treat. This Baileys Irish Fudge the perfect dessert for a low-key celebration in or as a slightly boozy snack.
If you’re looking to make this fudge alcohol-free, substitute about 1/4 cup of coffee or 1 teaspoon of instant coffee powder to the mixture as it warms on the stovetop.
WHITE CHOCOLATE BAILEYS IRISH FUDGE
4 1/2 cups white chocolate chips
14-oz. can sweetened condensed milk (make sure it’s condensed milk)
About 1/2 cup Baileys Liqueur, or 3 mini bottles (or other Irish cream liqueur)
1/2 cup rough chopped walnuts
What else you’ll need:
8-by-8 in. baking dish
Foil
Non-stick cooking spray
Knife
Spatula
Large saucepan
Cutting board
Line an 8-by-8 inch baking dish with foil and lightly coat with cooking spray.
Add white chocolate chips, condensed milk and Baileys to medium saucepan and warm over medium low heat. Stir constantly.
Continue to heat until chocolate is completely melted and smooth.
Remove from heat.
Add nuts and mix well.
Transfer mixture to baking pan. Smooth the top with the back of a spoon or spatula.
Let cool and harden in fridge for a few hours or overnight.
Flip baking pan over on cutting board. Carefully remove foil.
Cut fudge into 4 rows, then each of those rows into 4 pieces. Then cut each cube into 8 smaller pieces by making one cut through the middle and perpendicular cuts across the top. This will make 64 bite-sized pieces.
Store in an airtight container for freshness.