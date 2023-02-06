The Associated Press
DETROIT — Jayson Tatum started slow and finished strong with 34 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, leading the Boston Celtics to a 111-99 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.
The All-Star forward missed his first five shots and had as many fouls (three) as field goals after missing 10 shots in the first half. Tatum made three 3-pointers and an array of driving layups in the third, scoring 18 points in the quarter to turn a seven-point halftime lead into a 18-point cushion.
With Tatum on the bench, Detroit rallied to pull within seven points midway through the fourth quarter. Seconds after entering the game, the All-NBA player promptly set up Robert Williams for a dunk on his fourth assist to help stunt the potential comeback.
Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, who averages 27 points, missed the game with a non-COVID illness. Sam Hauser filled in, making his first start in two seasons, and had five 3-pointers in the first half when he scored all of his 15 points.
Boston reserves Marcus Smart and Luke Kornet (left ankle) missed the game with ankle injuries.
Derrick White had 23 points, and reserve Malcolm Brogdon and Williams scored 15 points apiece for the Celtics, who lost four of their previous six games.
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 21 for the Pistons, who have won just one-fourth of their games and are likely vying with Houston and Charlotte for the No. 1 pick and a chance to select 7-foot-3 French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
Detroit rookies Jaden Ivey had 14 points and five assists, while Jalen Duren scored seven points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Killian Hayes scored 17 points and fellow reserve Saddiq Bey added 14 for the Pistons, who have lost eight of their last 10 games.
Cavaliers 114, Wizards 91
WASHINGTON — Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen scored 23 points apiece and Donovan Mitchell added 21 to lead the Cavaliers to a rout of the Wizards.
All five Cleveland starters were in double figures by halftime, and the Cavaliers won for the fourth time in five games.
Evan Mobley finished with 16 points and Isaac Okoro contributed 12. Kristaps Porzingis scored 18 points for Washington, which has lost three straight following a six-game winning streak. The Wizards were playing without Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma.
Clippers 124, Nets 116
NEW YORK — Paul George scored 29 points, Kawhi Leonard added 24 and the Clippers overcame a career-high 47 points from Cam Thomas in his first start.
Ivica Zubac added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Clippers, who won for the eighth time in 10 games and finished 4-2 on their six-game Eastern Conference road trip.
Thomas, who scored 44 to rally the Nets past Washington on Saturday, was even better on the day the Nets completed the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to Dallas. But Los Angeles outscored Brooklyn 25-9 over the final 6:20.
Kings 140, Rockets 120
HOUSTON — Keegan Murray had a career-high 30 points and set a franchise rookie record with eight 3-pointers to help the Kings snap a two-game skid.
Murray, the fourth overall pick in last year’s NBA draft, led the way on a night when the Kings had six players with at least 14 points.
Malik Monk added 20 points off the bench and Domantas Sabonis had 17 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists in the first of consecutive games between the teams.
The Kings led by 12 with about eight minutes remaining before using a 10-2 run to push it to 117-97 midway through the fourth quarter. Monk started that stretch with two free throws and ended it with back-to-back 3-pointers.
Bulls 128, Spurs 104
CHICAGO — Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls handed San Antonio its ninth straight loss.
Andre Drummond set season highs with 21 points and 15 rebounds, helping the Bulls match a season high with their third straight win. They also got some payback for a loss at San Antonio in October.
It was tied at 85 late in the third quarter when Chicago went on a 23-3 run. Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 21 points.