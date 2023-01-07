The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Houston on Dec. 27. San Antonio had eight players score in double figures, including 18 points each from Josh Richardson, Zach Collins and Tre Jones.
Bulls 126, Jazz 118
CHICAGO — Zach LaVine made three consecutive 3-pointers during a key fourth-quarter stretch and scored 36 points, DeMar DeRozan had 35 and the Bulls beat Utah.
After hitting 11 3s and scoring 41 points Friday night in a victory in Philadelphia, LaVine converted the three straights 3 to push the Bulls’ lead to eight. DeRozan passed Pau Gasol and Bob Pettit for 40th place on the NBA’s career scoring list.
The Bulls have won three in a row to improve to 19-21. Utah dropped to 20-22 with its sixth loss in seven games.
Former Bulls player Lauri Markkanen led the Jazz with 28 points, and Ochai Agbaji had 19.
Trailing 99-92, the Bulls went on an 11-2 run — led by two 3-pointers by Patrick Williams and a layup by 6-foot guard Coby White over the 7-foot Markkanen with 7:32 left.
Mavericks 127, Pelicans 117
DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season, Christian Wood added 28 points and the Mavericks outlasted the short-handed Pelicans.
Dallas raced to a 34-15 lead after one quarter. Wood took charge early, scoring nine of the Mavericks’ first 13 points. Doncic started slowly, then had his team’s final 11 points in the period.
Tim Hardaway added 18 points for Dallas, Jaden Hardy had 15 and Spencer Dinwiddie 12. The Mavericks have won eight of nine games.{/span}
{span}New Orleans played without its three leading scorers — Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum. Jonas Valanciunas had 25 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans.{/span}