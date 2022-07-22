Tavon Matthew Lane, our beloved son, died suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. He was 15 years old, and a student at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (OLSH) High School. He was a graduate of St. Philip School and a member of St. Philip Roman Catholic Parish in Crafton.
He is survived by his parents, Matthew and Lisa (Waskiewicz) Lane, of Pittsburgh; brother, Colby Lane; sister, Julia Lane; maternal grandparents, Edward and Ann Louise (Shubick) Waskiewicz; paternal grandparents, John and Bonnie (White); aunts and uncle, Rhonda Waskiewicz, Andrea (Lane) and Roy Pape; his loving cousins, Ainsley Pape, Micah Pape, and Lucah Pape; and his dog, Blaze.
Tavon loved spending time with his family and friends, playing soccer and baseball, and enjoying everything that the outdoors had to offer. Even though he was a city kid, he found himself most at peace when he was in the woods — camping, hiking, biking, hunting, fishing, and sitting by the campfire listening to music. He was adored and admired by his younger brother and sister, who he cherished with all of his heart.
His sweet infectious smile lit up rooms and warmed hearts. He brought out the best in everyone without even trying. He touched the hearts of so many. He was truly an angel who walked the earth.
He was love. He was kindness. He was compassion. He was laughter. Our love. Our life. Our Tavy. The world is not as bright without you. We will always love you, you are in our hearts forever!
Family and friends are welcome Monday, July 25, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, 5405 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks, PA 15136, 412-787-1800. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, July 26, at 10 a.m. at Saint Philip Roman Catholic Parish, 50 W. Crafton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tavon's memory to The National Forest Foundation, https://www.nationalforests.org, Juvenille Diabetes Research Foundation, https://jdrf.org/ or Food Allergy Research and Education at https://www.foodallergy.org/.
