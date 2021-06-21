Tavonia M. Williams, 50, of Northumberland, passed away at 4:05 a.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Tavonia was born Feb. 7, 1971, in Charleston, SC, a daughter of Tom Washington and the late Patricia C. Williams.
Tavonia was a nurse’s aide for 16 years and was most recently employed at Buffalo Valley Senior Living in Lewisburg.
Tavonia is survived by her partner, Nicole Rumph; one son, Shalik N. Williams of Northumberland; one grandson, Richello L. Williams; her father; and two siblings, Tomeka Howell and Gerald Washington; as well as a host of other relatives.
Arrangements were by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.