SELINSGROVE — Ryan Taylor took the lead on the fourth lap, and stayed in front to earn his first win at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday night in the Joe Whitcomb Memorial.
With the Patriot Sprint Tour invading the Speedway, Adam Carberry shot to the lead of the sprint car feature from the pole position.
Taylor ducked low off of turn four on the fourth lap to take the lead from Carberry, and dominated the race from there.
“We really learned a lot in last week's (United Racing Club) race,” Taylor said. “Adam was running really good, so I was glad to get by him.”
The race for second between Carberry and Derek Locke had more drama, with Locke eventually claiming the runner-up spot.
Taylor took the checkered flag 1.9 seconds in front of Locke, Carberry, last week's winner Jason Shultz and Andy Best.
Devin Hart continued to race well, winning the limited late model feature. It was Hart's second win at Selinsgrove, and eighth overall of the season.
Chaz Buzinsky led the early laps with Hart right behind him.
Hart passed under a spinning Buzinsky, who was hit by Steve Todorow. Both Buzinsky and Todorow were uninjured.
“I saw him (Buzinsky) smoking,” Hart said. “I don’t know if he had a tire rub, but he looked like he was having some trouble with control. So I just stayed back, so he wouldn’t take us both out.”
Hart ran the rest of the distance uncontested for the win.
Rounding out the top five were Jim Yoder, Steinhoff, Todd Snook and Ethan Beasom.
Keith Bissinger picked up his fourth Roadrunner win of the season.
Jake Jones took the lead in the Roadrunner race with Bissinger blasting around the top from deep in the pack to pull into second. The pair raced side-by-side until lap six when Bissinger took the lead on his way to the win.
Selinsgrove Speedway
Saturday
360 Sprint – 21 Entries
25-Lap A-Main: 1) Ryan Taylor 2) 77 Derek Locke 3) 47 Adam Carberry 4) 35 Jason Shultz 5) 9D Andy Best 6) 27 Mark Smith 7) 79 Jordan Thomas 8) 10 Paulie Colagiovanni 9) 66 Ryan Kissinger 10) 11 Ryan Stillwaggon 11) 11T Mike Thompson 12) 28F Davie Franek 13) 67 Steve Glover 14) 42 Jesse Pruchnik 15) 9 Ryan Linder 16) 5Z Zach Burd 17) 2 Dave Axton 18) 22K Mike Koehler 19) 17 Jason Wagner 20) 19 Colby Womer 21) 38 Steve Buckwalter
Heat Winners: Ryan Taylor, Davie Franek, Adam Carberry
Dash Winner: Adam Carberry
Time Trials: 1) 77 Derek Locke 17.560 2) 38 Steve Buckwalter 17.586 3) 47 Adam Carberry 17.676 4) 9D Andy Best 17.781 5) 35 Jason Shultz 17.789 6) 11T Mike Thompson 17.833 7) 7 Ryan Taylor 17.843 8) 79 Jordan Thomas 17.981 9) 67 Steve Glover 18.039 10) 2 Dave Axton 18.041 11) 28F Davie Franek 18.045 12) 5Z Zach Burd 18.047 13) 27 Mark Smith 18.048 14) 66 Ryan Kissinger 18.232 15) 42 Jesse Pruchnik 18.239 16) 10 Paulie Colagiovanni 18.323 17) 11 Ryan Stillwaggon 18.486 18) 22K Mike Koehler 18.591 19) 19 Colby Womer 18.620 20) 17 Jason Wagner 18.648 21) 9 Ryan Linder 19.033
Limited Late Model – 16 Entries
20-Lap A-Main: 1) 33 Devin Hart 2) 27 Jim Yoder 3) 22 Casey Steinhoff 4) 23 Todd Snook 5) 32 Ethan Beasom 6) 21M Matt Murphy 7) 99 Kyle Bachman 8) 27 Cayden Ranck 9) 11 Jake Buck 10) 49 Zach Fedorchik 11) 56 Chaz Buchinsky 12) 93 Steve Todorow 13) 2 Andrew Yoder 14) 15 Jared Miller 15) 12K Jared Fulkroad 16) 92 Shaun Lawton
Heat Winners: Andrew Yoder, Devin Hart
Roadrunners – 12 Entries
12-Lap A-Main: 1) 11 Keith Bissinger 2) 7 Jake Jones 3) 992 Terry Kramer 4) 25 Nate Romig 5) 2 Adam Campbell 6) 12 Tom Underwood 7) 60 Jimmy Kessler 8) 75 Daren Rice 9) 75X Kevin Dobson 10) 28 Miranda Minium 11) 60K Keegan Strawser 12) 33 Curtis Lawton
Heat Winners: Keith Bissinger, Jake Jones