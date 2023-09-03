DANVILLE — Imagine that while waiting your turn for a haircut you could relax on a couch, enjoy beverages and snacks and watch TV.
That’s the eventual plan for Taylor’s Barber Lounge.
“I wanted this to be more of a comfortable, casual atmosphere instead of your regular line of waiting chairs, said Taylor Snyder, 28, of Montgomery, sole owner of Taylor’s Barber Lounge at 546 Mill Street. The business opened on Aug. 22.
When Snyder, of Montgomery, started her hair cutting business, she opted to target only a male clientele.
“This is not a salon,” she said. “I don’t do ladies’ hair. I strictly focus on men’s services, such as beard trims. I do a little bit of waxing. People like that.”
At the Barber Lounge Taylor has tried to keep more of a traditional barber service by offering hot towel shaves and a lot of straight razor work, she said.
Snyder had been working in Bloomsburg for a few years when in June, she found an ideal space for a business in Danville, she said. The location had been a massage parlor before Snyder moved in.
“I’ve been a barber for six years,” she said, including three years in Bloomsburg, and before that, at a salon in Muncy.
“Not a whole lot had to be done to get it into shape for my Lounge,” Snyder said of her new location.
“I had to get all my barber’s stuff in there. Besides that, nothing major. The floor was done, and a paint job was needed. I still have to decorate my windows.”
Although she had support from her brother, “I did everything by myself, getting the business ready,” she said.
This is Snyder’s first business as an owner, but she has been an independent contractor in the barber world.
Snyder had a good base of a clientele that has followed her to Danville, especially during that first week.
“I have a vision of what I want this to be, so the start of the business has not been as stressful as I thought it might be.”
The business hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The shop is for walk-in clients only.