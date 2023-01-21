The Associated Press
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Shahada Wells scored 17 points as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas 83-60 on Saturday in one of the worst losses in Bill Self’s 20-year coaching career with the Jayhawks.
The loss snapped a 16-game winning streak at home for Kansas and was the second-largest home loss under Self. The Jayhawks (15-3, 5-2 Big 12), who lost 83-82 in overtime at Kansas State on Tuesday, had not lost consecutive games in the state since 1989 — against K-State and Missouri.
Kansas trailed by 10 at halftime and never closed the gap within single digits. TCU extended the lead to as many as 24 points. The Jayhawks shot only 32.1% in the second half.
TCU (15-4, 4-3 Big 12), which shot 54.4% (31 of 57) from the field, got 15 points from Mike Miles Jr. and 11 from Damion Baugh.
No. 4 Alabama 85, Missouri 64
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Noah Clowney had 17 points and 14 rebounds, and Mark Sears also scored 17 points to help Alabama beat Missouri.
Freshman Brandon Miller added 15 points and eight rebounds, and reserve Jahvo Quinterly scored 13 points to help Alabama remain undefeated against unranked teams this season. Isiaih Mosley led Missouri with 19 points, and Mohammed Diarra added eight points and 12 rebounds.
No. 7 Texas 69, West Virginia 61
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Marcus Carr scored 19 of his 23 points in the second half to lead No. 7 Texas. Dylan Disu added 13 points before fouling out, while Christian Bishop and Tyrese Hunter scored 11 apiece for the Longhorns.
Texas bounced back from a double-digit loss at No. 12 Iowa State on Wednesday. The Mountaineers (11-8, 1-6) had several players in early foul trouble and couldn’t match the energy of a win over No. 14 TCU on Wednesday.
No. 9 Tennessee 77, LSU 56
BATON ROUGE, La. — Josiah-Jordan James scored a season-high 22 points to lead No. 9 Tennessee. James, who missed eight games in November and December due to injury, made his second straight start for the Volunteers.
Tennessee point guard Zakai Zeigler had 12 points and 10 assists, which tied his career high. Julian Phillips and Tyreke Key each had 10 points. KJ Williams led LSU, which has lost six straight, with 16 points.
No. 11 Arizona 58, No. 5 UCLA 52
TUSCON, Ariz. — Oumar Ballo scored 16 points, Azuolas Tubelis had a double-double and Arizona withstood a late rally to end UCLA’s 14-game winning streak.
The Wildcats (17-3, 5-3 Pac-12) took a 56-44 lead on Ballo’s alley-oop dunk with 2:07 left. But the Bruins (17-3, 8-1) fought back, creating four straight turnovers to pull within 56-52. UCLA then blocked consecutive shots but couldn’t convert on two shots of its own. Arizona’s Pelle Larsson hit two free throws with 0.9 seconds to close it out.
No. 8 Xavier 95, Georgetown 82
CINCINNATI — Zach Freemantle tied a career-high with 30 points and Colby Jones had 20 as Xavier handed Georgetown its 29th straight Big East loss.
Adam Kunkel scored 14 points to help the Musketeers (16-4, 8-1 Big East) bounce back from a 73-72 loss at DePaul on Wednesday.
Primo Spears scored a career-high 37 points and Akok Akok had 14 for the Hoyas (5-15, 0-9 Big East), who have lost 10 straight games.
No. 10 Virginia 76, Wake Forest 67
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Armaan Franklin scored 18 of his 25 points during the first half and Virginia survived blowing nearly all of a 19-point lead to beat Wake Forest.
Kihei Clark added 12 points despite getting into foul trouble for the Cavaliers (15-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). But it was a day of wild swings for Virginia, who went from missing its first eight shots to suddenly being unable to miss to go up 34-15 — only to see the Demon Deacons push back to within a single point with 8 minutes left.
Oklahoma State 61, No. 12 Iowa State 59
STILLWATER, Okla. — Avery Anderson scored 18 points, including the go-ahead free throws, and Oklahoma State defeated Iowa State for its first win over a ranked team this season.
Kalib Boone added 13 points for the Cowboys (11-8, 3-4 Big 12), who won their second straight game.
Osun Osunniyi scored 15 points and Gabe Kalscheur added 14 for Iowa State (14-4, 5-2), which had won seven of its last eight games. Cyclones sharpshooter Caleb Grill spent most of the second half on the bench wearing a back brace and wasn’t in the game in the closing minutes.
No. 13 Kansas State 68, Texas Tech 58
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Markquis Nowell had 23 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Kansas State’s win over Texas Tech.
Keyontae Johnson had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (17-2, 6-1 Big 12), who won for the 11th time in 12 games. Ismael Massoud scored 12 points.
Isaacs and De’Vion Harmon each scored 13 points for Texas Tech (10-9, 0-7), which shot 32.4% (23 for 71) from the field.
No. 16 Auburn 81, South Carolina 66
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Johni Broome had a season-high 27 points and 11 rebounds as No. 16 Auburn took control late in the first half.
Broome’s performance offset a career-best 30 points from Gamecocks’ freshman Gregory “GG” Jackson II. Auburn has won five straight. The 6-foot-10 Broome took full advantage of the undersized Gamecocks. He made 12 of 17 shots in his 30 minutes of play.
Duke 68, No 17 Miami 66
DURHAM, N.C. — Kyle Filipowski had 17 points and 14 rebounds and Jeremy Roach scored 14 points in his first game in more than two weeks to lift Duke over Miami.
Tyrese Proctor had 11 points and Dariq Whitehead added 10 points for the Blue Devils (15-4, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who played their first game of the season without a national ranking.
No. 18 Charleston 87, Northeastern 61
BOSTON — Ben Burnham scored 15 points, Pat Robinson III added 14 and Ryan Larson had 12 on Saturday to lead Charleston to its 20th win in a row.
The Cougars (21-1, 9-0 Colonial Athletic Association) scored 13 straight points in the first half to pull away and extend the longest active winning streak in the nation. They have not lost since the second game of the season, to then-No. 1 North Carolina on Nov. 11, climbing to their highest ranking in The Associated Press Top 25 since 1999.
No. Clemson 51, Virginia Tech 50
CLEMSON, S.C. — Hunter Tyson’s 3-pointer with 12 seconds left lifted No. 19 Clemson to a dramatic victory over Virginia Tech. Tyson took a pass from Chauncey Wiggins left of the key, took a look at the basket and let it fly. The crowd exploded as the ball went through as the Tigers continued their surprise run on top of the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Virginia Tech had a final chance, but Hunter Cattoor’s 3 was off the mark and Tyson came up with the loose ball as time expired.
No. 20 Marquette 74, Seton Hall 54
NEWARK, N.J. — Kam Jones scored 22 points, Oso Ighodaro had 18 on 7-for-7 shooting and No. 20 Marquette beat Seton Hall. Marquette shot 54% from the field in its second straight win since an 80-76 loss to Xavier last weekend.
No. 21 Bayor 62, Oklahoma 60
NORMAN, Okla. — Jalen Bridges scored 11 points and hit a trio of game-turning 3-pointers in the final five minutes as No. 21 Baylor rallied to hold off Oklahoma.
No. 22 Providence 75, DePaul 64
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Noah Locke had a career-high 29 points, including seven 3-pointers, to help Providence fend off DePaul.
No. 25 Arkansas 69, Ole Miss 57
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Anthony Black scored 17 points, reserve Joseph Pinion had 13 and Arkansas snapped a four-game losing streak by topping Mississippi.
Only nine teams in Division I had made fewer 3-pointers than Arkansas (13-6, 2-5 Southeastern Conference) this season, but the Razorbacks tied a season high by making eight from beyond the arc. They led by as many as 21.
Pinion and Devo Davis each made three 3s. Davis had 16 points and Jordan Walsh finished with 13.
Ole Miss (9-10, 1-6) committed 17 turnovers. The Rebels had six giveaways in the first six minutes of the second half, helping Arkansas extend its three-point halftime lead to 11 at the first media timeout after the break.